International Medical Center (IMC) has soared to new heights in patient care, achieving the highest JCI accreditation score in the Kingdom for its home healthcare services with a commendable 99.87%. This prestigious recognition reaffirms IMC's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional healthcare experiences in the comfort of patients' homes.

Securing JCI accreditation strengthens IMC's position as a trusted provider of home healthcare, saving patients valuable time and effort while granting them access to premium healthcare right where they need it most. This accreditation also opens doors for elite VIP customers, offering them bespoke healthcare packages and a diverse range of treatment options – all within the familiar comfort of their own homes.

IMC distinguishes itself through its multidisciplinary team of experts and a comprehensive portfolio of services tailored to each patient's unique needs. Our dedication to patient comfort, privacy, and convenience shines through in every aspect of their home healthcare offerings.

From intricate geriatric care encompassing laboratory tests, specialist consultations, and consecutive home visits for optimal support, to advanced kidney dialysis with exceptional physical and mental health management, IMC ensures no stone is left unturned. Our integrated therapeutic care, featuring the latest treatment techniques and regular follow-ups by specialized doctors, further cements their commitment to holistic well-being.

Home healthcare for cancer patients takes center stage at IMC, adapting seamlessly to treatment advancements and healthcare system shifts that prioritize decreased hospital stays. Additionally, IMC offers natural therapy and personalized home rehabilitation, comprehensive nursing care encompassing various aspects, and thorough health assessment programs. We even go the extra mile with complementary medicine options, including massage, Chinese therapy, and reflexology.

Leading the charge in home healthcare are two vital programs: diabetes and hypertension care. Both boast comprehensive lab tests, family medicine consultations, and long-term follow-ups, ensuring patients receive the vital support they need. IMC's commitment to patient dignity extends to services like urinary catheterization, expertly managed by a dedicated urology team, and home care for wound dressing and removal, including the option for advanced V.A.C technology during home visits for complex wound healing.

By consistently exceeding expectations and prioritizing patient-centric care, IMC has rewritten the narrative of home healthcare. JCI accreditation serves as a powerful testament to our dedication to excellence, confirming their position as a beacon of healthcare quality in the Kingdom and beyond.