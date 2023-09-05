Riyadh: The Imam Turki Bin Abdullah Royal Reserve Development Authority welcomed visitors to its pavilion as a representative of the Kingdom, as part of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC) under the slogan "Sustainability and Heritage... A Reborn Aspiration",' and it will continue until Friday, September 8th."

The Authority's pavilion showcases the unique environment, stunning nature, and biodiversity of wildlife within the reserve, along with its historical landmarks and tourist activities, through modern display screens and visual aids; In addition to “Al-Majlis” which offers hospitality to visitors and highlights the customs and traditions of the Saudi society.

Additionally, the reserve's pavilion also showcases ways to support the local community and efforts to develop the heritage handicraft industry. This includes sewing, knitting, embroidery, spinning, painting, and sculpting, as well as supporting beekeeping activities by displaying various types of honey produced within the reserve during the beekeeping season.

The reserve's pavilion allows exhibition visitors to learn about Al-Ashar Pond, located 50 km north of Turubah city. It is one of the historical stations along the ancient Kufi Pilgrim Road, known as the "Path of Zubaida". This is presented through a three-dimensional model of the pond, which includes several architectural artifacts.

At the same time, the Imam Turki Bin Abdullah Royal Reserve Development Authority contributes to raising awareness about the concept of sustainable hunting by showcasing the experience of the Northern Reserve, which spans an area of 2,000 square kilometers within the boundaries of the Reserve.

The Northern Reserve is the first sustainable hunting reserve in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, established to regulate hunting activities, protect the environment and maintain natural balance through regulations and standards defining hunting activities and providing sustainable alternatives to care for the native flora and fauna in their natural habitats.

Additionally, the reserve revives the traditional hunting heritage through heritage methods."

Also, exhibition visitors enjoy the artistic performances presented by the "Samri" band to raise awareness about authentic Saudi artistic heritage.

It is worth mentioning that more than 900 exhibitors from 58 countries are participating in the twentieth edition of the International Hunting & Equestrian Exhibition.

