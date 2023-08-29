Dubai, UAE: The Imam Turki Bin Abdullah Royal Reserve Development Authority announced its participation in the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, which will be held from 02 - 08 September 2023 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), organized by the Emirates Falconers' Club under the theme "Sustainability and Heritage... A Reborn Aspiration "

The reserve's participation in the twentieth edition of the Exhibition reflects its interest and focus on supporting environmental, cultural, and heritage values, as well as promoting traditional sports and sustainable hunting.

The CEO of the Imam Turki Bin Abdullah Royal Reserve Development Authority, Eng. Mohammad Al-Shaalan said: "Our participation in the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition will be an opportunity to showcase the experience of the Northern Reserve for Sustainable Hunting as the first sustainable hunting reserve in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and to shed light on the development of the pioneering program for sustainable hunting, which allows hunting in limited numbers to avoid harming wildlife and minimizes illegal hunting through providing sustainable alternatives, reducing the impact on wildlife in nature, reviving the traditional hunting heritage through traditional methods, all under the regulations and organized standards."

Eng. Al-Shaalan explained: "The reserve will highlight its efforts to develop the skills of local communities, support entrepreneurship and the handicraft industry, and the development processes in preserving and sustaining environmental resources."

"The Reserve will dedicate a corner in its booth for participants in the beekeeping season to showcase various types of Saudi natural honey, and a performing folklore band will provide cultural performances, including Saudi traditional "Samri" dances." He added.

Throughout its participation, the reserve will showcase its vision to become a global sanctuary and an eco-tourism destination where tourism activities converge with nature conservation, environmental protection, and wildlife preservation. This is combined with establishing a sustainable economy and preserving heritage assets through active engagement from the local community.

In addition, the reserve's pavilion will show a model of the Al-Ashar pond, one of the stations on the Kufi Pilgrim Road, known as the "Path of Zubaida," which is among the prominent heritage landmarks within the reserve area. It holds significant historical value connected to providing water to the pilgrims to the holy lands; in addition to “Al-Majlis” which offers hospitality to visitors and highlights the customs and traditions of the Saudi society. This year’s exhibition is expected to attract more than 150,000 visitors and feature over 900 exhibitors and brand names.

-Ends-

Media Contact:

Amber Dale

Chatterbox PR & Events LLC (For ITBA Royal Reserve Development Authority)

amberdale@chatterbox-pre.com