Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Jummar PR & Communications and Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Nature Reserve Development Authority (ITBA) signed a 2-year communication and PR consultancy services agreement.

According to the agreement, Jummar will provide ITBA with communication and PR strategic planning, consulting, and management services.

Jummar PR & Communications is one of the fastest-growing PR consulting firms in the region, and it has seasoned professionals in strategic planning, crisis communications, economic content development and creation, media engagement, monitoring, and data analysis, with work experiences at leading international media groups and consulting firms. With this unique and diversified combination of expertise as well as in-depth knowledge of the local Saudi market, Jummar is achieving remarkable growth in its portfolio of major public and private entities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

As a fast-growing consulting agency established in Saudi Arabia in 2021, Jummar is expanding its client portfolio, including Saudi and global companies across different sectors, including aviation, energy, technology, finance, real estate, media, environment, entertainment, and hospitality.

Located in the northeastern of Saudi Arabia over an area of 91,500 km2, ITBA manages and develops the second largest reserve in the Kingdom, preserving flora and fauna with sustainable wildlife and supporting eco-tourism. ITBA drives many cultural activities, events, and tourism programs, with the resettlement of many species of plants and animals in the Kingdom.