Riyadh – Today, the Imam Turki Bin Abdullah Royal Natural Reserve Development Authority (ITBA) inaugurates its main pavilion at the International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition (ISFHE) 2023, that will be held from 5 to 14 October at the Saudi Falcons Club in Riyadh.

The 400-m2-pavilion will showcase the hunting and camping experiences at the Shamal Reserve for Sustainable Hunting (SRFSH), the first reserve for sustainable hunting in the Kingdom, allowing visitors to register and book their next visits, alongside the exhibited touristic routes, picnic areas, and road trips within the reserve, in line with its strategic goal to become a unique global destination for ecotourism.

Also, glimpses of the natural environment at the reserve will be showcased, with its special biodiversity of various wild animals and plants, as well as natural landmarks, archaeological sites, and historical monuments deeply rooted in Saudi history and the traditional heritage of the local community.

With its participation at The Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition, the reserve is actively leveraging awareness about Saudi heritage, traditional falconry, and hunting, with more than 30 countries participating in the event, which is expected to welcome over 500,000 visitors this year.

ITBA is the second largest royal reserve in the Kingdom, spanning across 91,500 km2 at the heart of nature. It is the natural habitat to a wide biodiversity that includes approximately 60 species of wild animals, including Rhim Gazelle, Oryx, and the Arabian Ostrich, and more than 180 plants, including Ziziphus and Acacia trees.

Dedicated to the long-term strategic goals of royal reserves, ITBA focuses on protecting wildlife, expanding the plant cover, enhancing ecotourism, creating jobs, supporting local communities, reserving heritage and historic sites, and contributing to achieving the goals of environmental sustainability.