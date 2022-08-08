ILT20’s six-franchises commence contracting players by exercising their option to ‘Directly Acquire Players’ -

UAE, Dubai: UAE’s International League T20, the ILT20, has today announced a stunning line-up of the game’s super-stars have signed-on to participate in the Inaugural event.

Khalid Al Zarooni, Chairman UAE ILT20 League said; “Over the past weeks, ILT20’s six franchises have started discussions and engaged with players, and players’ agents, to exercise their ‘Direct Acquisition’ rights, and we are extremely delighted to be in a position today to announce the first set of players who will compete in UAE’s Inaugural (T20) League.”

Some of the biggest names in global T20 cricket from countries including England, the West Indies, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Ireland, as well as from various leading ICC Associate Nations including USA, Namibia, Netherlands and Nepal have now signed-on to represent the League’s heavy-hitting Franchise-owners - Reliance Industries, Kolkata Knight Riders, Capri Global, GMR, Lancer Capital, and Adani Sportsline - to dazzle fans in UAE’s Inaugural Event.

Marquee Players who have signed to appear and compete in the Inaugural edition include;

Moeen Ali

Andre Russell

Dawid Malan

Wanindu Hasiranga

Sunil Narine

Evin Lewis

Colin Munro

Fabien Allen

Sam Billings

Tom Curran

Alex Hales

Dushmantha Chameera

Shimron Hetmyer

Akeal Hosein

Chris Jordan

Tom Banton

Sandeep Lamichhane

Chris Lynn

Rovman Powell

Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Mujeeb Ul Rahman

Commenting on the team-structure, Mubashshir Usmani, Emirates Cricket’s General Secretary said: “It’s exciting to see how well the squads are shaping up for the first season of ILT20. Each team will consist of 18 players including 4 UAE players and 2 other players from ICC Associate countries. The quality of the names announced today is outstanding and so is the interest in our league from top players from all around the world."

Further international players will be announced by the league later this week, and then the process to sign the 4 UAE players for each team will commence.

As one of the leading ICC Associate Members, Emirates Cricket remains cognisant of its role to inspire burgeoning and existing member-unions, as well as to provide sustainable and effective opportunities to bolster UAE National-team players through continued investment in their development. “We are very excited that a select number of UAE representative-players, from our current pool, will also be considered and signed-on to participate in the League, it is also extremely important to note that these (UAE) players will form part of the team’s playing XI.” “One of the key objectives for ILT20 is to provide opportunities for players from UAE and other Associate nations to perform on the big stage, and, ECB extends its deep appreciation to the six-franchises for their support of our vision to grow our game and create stronger, more competitive players.” added Usmani.

With more players to be announced in the coming days, the ILT20 franchise-teams will be bolstered by further names from global cricket including; Lahiru Kumara, Seekugge Prassanna, Charith Asalanka, Colin Ingram, Paul Stirling, Kennar Lewis, Ali Khan, Brandon Glover, Ravi Rampaul, Raymon Reifer, Isuru Udana, Blessing Muzarabani, Niroshan Dickwella, Hazaratullah Zazai, Frederick Klassen, Sikandar Raja, George Munsey, Dan Lawrence, Dominic Drakes, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, David Wiese, Qais Ahmed, Richard Gleeson, James Vince, Noor Ahmed, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Navin Ul Haq, Sherfane Rutherford, Saqib Mahmood, Ben Duckett, Benny Howell, Ruben Trumpelman.

Making its debut in January (2023), the inaugural ILT20, which has received multi-year ICC approval, will be played in a 34-match format across the UAE’s exemplemtary, world-class Cricket facilities in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

ILT20 is a professional franchise-based T20 format cricket tournament with 6 franchise teams competing in a 34-match event. ILT20 combines two of the most compelling aspects of global sport - world class infrastructure coupled with the most favorable time zone catering to cricket fans around the world. Reliance Industries Limited, Lancer Capital, the GMR Group, Adani Sportsline, Kolkata Knight Riders and Capri Global have acquired a team each in International League T20. UAE’s ILT20 has received multi-year ICC approval.