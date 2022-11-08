DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, today announced the launch of its new, state-of-the-art Solutions Center in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The Illumina Solutions Center in Dubai expands the company’s investment and support in the UAE, with potential to significantly grow the application of genomics in human health. Building genomics expertise will support health care providers and others as they develop capabilities to deliver genomic precision medicine to patients at scale.

Illumina’s decision to bring the facility to the UAE is based on the country’s vision to strengthen its world-class health care system by investing in genomics research. It is also a result of Illumina’s commitment to shape the future of health care in the UAE and create a productive partnership with the country.

“Illumina opened its UAE-based Solutions Center because we see tremendous opportunity to deepen our already strong relationships with the country’s health and technology ministries, as well as with science and health care professionals in the region,” said Susan Tousi, chief commercial officer of Illumina. “With a dedicated team representing the entire Illumina ecosystem, we are providing more value to our channel partners and customers in the region. We are grateful to the UAE government for supporting this and we’re honored to partner with the country on its journey towards the era of the genome.”

The over 9,100-square-foot Solutions Center has a fully equipped laboratory housing the latest next-generation sequencing and array technologies and is fully resourced with field applications and service engineers to offer Illumina’s partners and customers broad genomics capabilities. Supporting Illumina’s growing number of channel partners in the region, the center will provide training and education to increase local technical expertise and access to genomics.

About Illumina

