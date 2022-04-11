Monday: - Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: The International Islamic Financial Market (IIFM) and the Participation Banks Association of Turkey (TKBB) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on areas of common interests for the development of the participation banking sector in Turkey and globally.

IIFM is a global standard-setting body which issues Shari’ah-compliant financial contracts and product confirmation Standards as well as related guidance notes. These Standards provide the market participants with legally robust, operationally efficient and Shari’ah wise strong set of documentation templates.

TKBB was established in 2001 with a mandate to represent and support the development of the participation banking sector both locally and internationally and contribute to the efforts of raising the sector’s market share, develop professional principles and standards, and protect the rights and interests of participation banks in Turkey.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Ijlal Ahmed Alvi, Chief Executive Officer of IIFM and Mr. Ismail Vural, Acting Secretary-General of TKBB.

On the occasion, Mr. Ijlal Ahmed Alvi said, “The collaboration between TKBB and IIFM through this MoU presents an opportunity to explore areas of synergy for both organizations for the development and benefit of the Islamic financial market in Türkiye as well as globally. The joint initiatives under the MoU will further promote the use of IIFM Standards which is seeing an increasing level of adoption by stakeholders around the globe”.

Mr. Ismail Vural said, ‘’The partnership between the leading international Islamic finance standard-setting body, IIFM and TKBB is an important step for the enhancement of participation finance sector in Türkiye. That will ensure an important initiative for the dissemination of the use of IIFM standards by Turkish participation banks for the standardization of documentation which will lead the sector cooperation with counterparties with high level of operational efficiency. As highlighted at signed MoU agreement, we are aiming at working closely with IIFM to increase the awareness about IIFM standards in understanding the practical aspects of the standards by financial institutions across the industry in general at Türkiye.’’

The MoU will facilitate translation of IIFM standard agreements into Turkish language which will complement TKBB’s national level Shari’ah Standards and will benefit the participation banking community in Turkey as well as the cross-border market. The MoU will also enable regular exchange of information between the two bodies and aim for both organizations to work together in increasing awareness by way of joint awareness events, workshops and other capacity building initiatives.

About TKBB

Türkiye Katılım Bankaları Birliği (Participation Banks Association of Türkiye) is a professional public institution established in 2001 with a mandate to represent the participation banking sector both nationally and internationally, support the development of participation banking in the country, contribute to the efforts of raising the sector's market share, develop professional principles and standards, and protect the rights and interests of participation banks.

All participation banks in Türkiye are required to be a member of the TKBB within one month of obtaining a banking license. As of today, six participation banks are the members of the TKBB. The main objectives of the TKBB include the following:

• To defend the rights and interests of participation banks within the framework of a free-market economy and the principle of full competition in accordance with banking regulations, principles, and rules.

• To work for the healthy growth of the banking system, development of the banking profession and improvement of competitive power.

• To ensure that necessary decisions are taken, implemented and demand to be implemented for the creation of a competitive environment.

Detailed information about TKKB and its activities are available on https://tkbb.org.tr/

About IIFM

IIFM is a global standard-setting body of the Islamic Financial Services Industry (IFSI) focusing on standardization of Shari’ah-compliant financial contracts and product templates.

IIFM is hosted by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) and was established under Royal Decree No (23) Year 2002 of the Kingdom of Bahrain as a neutral and non-profit international Islamic infrastructure development institution, by the collective efforts of the CBB (formerly Bahrain Monetary Agency), Islamic Development Bank, Bank Indonesia, Bank Negara Malaysia (delegated to Labuan Financial Services Authority), Central Bank of Sudan and Brunei Darussalam Central Bank (formerly Autoriti Monetari Brunei Darussalam).

Besides the Founding and Permanent Members, IIFM Board of Directors consist of Islamic and international banks namely Kuwait Finance House, Dubai Islamic Bank, National Commercial Bank, Bank ABC Islamic, Gulf Finance House, Standard Chartered, Credit Agricole CIB and National Bank of Kuwait.

IIFM is also supported by certain regulatory and government bodies such as State Bank of Pakistan, National Bank of Kazakhstan and DIFC Authority as well as by a number of international and regional financial institutions and other market players active in Islamic finance.

Information on IIFM and its activities is available on www.iifm.net

