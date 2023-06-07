Cairo, Egypt: IHG® Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, has announced the signing of a Management Agreement with Akam Al Rajhi, a joint venture between AkamAlRajhi and Al Rajhi Saudi groups. With this signing, IHG continues to expand their footprint across the MEA region and diversify their portfolio, as part of the company’s ambitious growth strategy.

With the voco hotel brand already well established in MEA, including locations in the UAE and KSA, the new signing marks the first voco resort in the region, and will cater to the growing leisure demand on Egypt’s North Coast. Stretching 1,050km across the Mediterranean Sea, the area is one of Egypt’s most attractive leisure destinations and is home to a number of arts, sports and entertainment events.

Set to open in December 2026, the 300-key voco North Coast will include low-rise buildings, chalets and townhouses in a prime location, directly on the beachfront. As part of the DOSE Village North Coast secure gated community, the resort will be located on the front row of the development, offering 360 degrees of uninterrupted beach views.

voco North Coast will also cater to the growing wellbeing-focused travel market, with natural landscapes, artificial lakes, a swimming pool, spa, health club, running and biking tracks, a shopping mall, a waterpark (DOSE Aqua Park) and diverse dining options. For travelers seeking blended travel, the resort will also offer meeting and events spaces, totaling approximately 1,375 sqm. Offering a coastal escape, but just minutes from bustling and dynamic Alexandria Matrouh, the new voco will be located 23km from Egypt’s new Al Alamein Airport.

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, India, Middle East & Africa, IHG said: “We are excited to bring the first voco resort in the region to the North Coast of Egypt. The country welcomed nearly 5 million tourists in the first six months of 2022 and has a target to reach 30 million tourists annually under its 2030 objectives, heightening the importance of new build hotels and an increase in rooms. We have a strong existing pipeline in Egypt, and we remain committed to our expansions and growth plans in the country by continuing to introduce diverse and unique offerings to guests visiting the various destinations within the country.



He added: “The voco brand is already popular across our existing locations in the Middle East, offering a premium experience to guests. We are confident that our first voco resort on the beautiful beachfront of the North coast will be a preferred choice for travelers visiting the destination.



Essam Mansour, Chairman, Akam Al Rajhi Developments commented “We are pleased to partner with the IHG Hotels and Resorts Group, to develop the new Voco resort in the company’s Dose project in the northwest coast in the distinctive and charming Ras El-Hikma area, as it is one of the most important investment areas on Egypt’s tourist map during the current and future period, given For the attractiveness of this charming region, which has the third best beach in the world.



Mansour added, AkamAlRajhi strategy and plans during the coming period depends on expanding in the best vital areas in Egypt, which are in line with the country's development plans, especially in coastal cities.



Edrees Mohamed, CEO, Akam Al Rajhi Developments added “We are pleased to embark on this strategic partnership with the IHG Hotels and Resorts Group, which aims to launch and develop a new voco resort in the Dose project, the company’s first business in the Egyptian market, which offers a new and innovative idea to create a coastal resort.” It is comparable to international resorts and provides practical and substantial solutions to most of the challenges faced by clients in the North Coast region, which makes being inside the project a real pleasure for those looking for comfort, relaxation, luxury, and a quality of life. This cooperation with the IHG Hotels and Resorts Group, which enjoys a prominent regional and international position, constitutes a real attraction factor of the project, which is to provide a distinguished hospitality experience that is in line with the vision of Akam Al-Rajhi Company.

voco’s unique offering allows guests to enjoy a premium experience with the freshness of a unique, independent hotel under a name they can trust. Since its launch in 2018, voco has enjoyed rapid growth with multiple signings across Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA).



IHG currently operates 7 hotels in Egypt across brands including, including: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, and Staybridge Suites, with 10 hotels in the development pipeline.

