The award — presented by Great Place to Work® — reflects the leading hospitality group’s long-term focus on nurturing a highly skilled local talent pool in the Kingdom

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, was ranked first in the Saudi Arabia’s Best Workplaces Survey for large organizations, led by Great Place to Work® — the global authority on Workplace Culture assessment.

IHG’s win underscores the company’s dedicated and ongoing efforts on nurturing local talent while fostering a thriving workspace that prioritizes growth, wellbeing and a collaborative environment for all. . Bottom of Form

Having secured the number one spot, the company will continue to demonstrate and build on its excellent track record in creating a positive work culture and progressive career opportunities for colleagues.

Commenting on the results, Maher Abou Nasr, Vice President of Operations, Saudi Arabia at IHG Hotels & Resorts said: “At IHG, we believe that our people are the cornerstone of our success. Fostering a healthy learning and working environment is not just a priority, but a commitment.

Securing the first spot in Saudi Arabia’s Best Workplace Award motivates us to elevate our already outstanding track record. To do that, we are investing in innovative talent initiatives that build on IHG as a desired place to work while also empowering local talent through robust training programmes. By doing so, we are raising the bar for excellence but also contributing and shaping the advancement of the Kingdom’s expanding and evolving hospitality industry.

This milestone is a collective success, and I would like to congratulate each and every IHG colleague and partner on helping us to create a thriving and inclusive workplace.”

With over 4,300 employees across its hotels and corporate office in Saudi Arabia, IHG continues to invest in talent acquisition and growth while ramping up Saudization efforts to strengthen its Saudi hospitality offering. The Group has introduced a number of initiatives to continue attracting, developing, and retaining skilled talent, including the IHG Academy — a pioneering global collaboration between IHG and local education and community provider.

Presenting IHG with the accolade out of a competing set of private-sector companies, Great Place to Work® Middle East evaluates companies using a research-driven methodology that is used to assess organizations and benchmark them against the best within their industries.

IHG is committed to supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and its wider hospitality sector objectives, one of which is to attract, retain, and grow the capabilities and skills of Saudi talent. The company opened a new office in Riyadh in 2023 to support its massive growth plans with a busy pipeline of 36 hotels in the Kingdom.

