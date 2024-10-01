Egypt: IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, has signed a management agreement with Maxim Hotels and Resorts Management to bring the Vignette Collection brand to Egypt with a signing in Port Said. Scheduled to open its doors in December 2027, Vignette Collection Hotel Royal Maxim Port Said will seamlessly blend heritage and contemporary hospitality, offering guests a luxurious yet authentic experience.

The 140-key hotel will feature two distinct sections, each featuring 70 rooms. The first section restored from a heritage building that once housed the Suez Canal Authorities, will provide guests with beautiful views of the canal. The second section will be a newly constructed beachfront property, providing easy access to the shore.

Vignette Collection is a family of one-of-a-kind, exclusive hotels curated for guests seeking rich and varied stay experiences in some of the most sought-after urban and resort locations and enriches IHG’s fast-growing Luxury & Lifestyle offer for both leisure and business travellers. The brand also gives owners of world-class independent hotels the opportunity to retain their distinctive identity, while benefitting from IHG’s global scale and luxury and lifestyle expertise.

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, India, Middle East and Africa (IMEA) at IHG Hotels & Resorts, commented: “We are excited to partner with Maxim Hotels and Resorts to debut the Vignette Collection brand in Egypt. With its conversion friendly proposition and a promise to offer unique stays to guests in high-quality luxury and lifestyle hotels, Vignetter Collection brand has seen phenomenal success worldwide. Vignette Collection Hotel Royal Maxim Port Said will be situated in one of Egypt’s most historical landmarks, known for its association to the Suez Canal, and therefore will attract visitors for its strategic location steeped in rich history.

He added: “Egypt’s resilient hospitality sector continues to soar, with an aim to create 400,000 hotel rooms by 2028 in response to the country’s strong tourism performance. Well-positioned to contribute to this target, IHG is setting the stage in Egypt for further expansion of hotels from our portfolio of luxury and lifestyle brands, in line with our ambitious growth plans in the wider-region.”

Dr. Mohamed Karrar, Managing Director at Maxim Hotels and Resorts Management commented: “We are thrilled to partner with IHG Hotels & Resort, a global hospitality leader, to introduce the Vignette Collection to Egypt. I am confident that the hotel, underpinned by IHG’s global scale, a powerful enterprise, best in class loyalty programme, and local market expertise, will be a great success and become the choice of discerning travelers looking for exceptional hospitality experiences.”

He added: “Port Said’s strategic location at the entrance of the Suez Canal adds allure to this hotel, making it a compelling destination for guests who seek a unique blend of history, luxury, and local immersion. Through personalized service and curated experiences, Vignette Collection Hotel Royal Maxim Port Said will create unforgettable memories for our guests.”

Vignette Collection, IHG’s first collection brand, is a family of one-of-a-kind properties in sought-after urban and resort locations where the next generation of Luxury & Lifestyle travellers can indulge in stays that weave responsibility, community and locality together, backed by the reassurance of the company’s trusted reputation and leading loyalty offer.

IHG® currently has 7 hotels operating across 4 brands in Egypt, including InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Staybridge Suites and has a strong pipeline of 21 hotels due to open in the next 3 - 5 years. The new-build Vignette Collection Hotel in Egypt will join existing Vignette properties worldwide across Portugal, Austria, Thailand and Australia.

-Ends-

