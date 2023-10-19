Center will serve as a hub for education and dialogue, innovation, and collaboration on environmental initiatives around sustainability.

Through the hub, IHC aims to accelerate sustainability initiatives and targets into its subsidiary’s operations, while engaging with other stakeholders

Abu Dhabi, UAE: International Holding Company (ADX:IHC), the global diversified Abu Dhabi-based conglomerate has launched the Proseed Sustainability Hub, designed to showcase the Group’s efforts and achievements in sustainability.

His Excellency, Dr Sultan Al Jaber, COP28 President, launched the Hub at the IHC headquarters in Abu Dhabi, which will also be used for education, dialogue, innovation, and collaboration and to showcase the environmental initiatives around sustainability and is part of IHC’s commitment to contribute towards the UAE sustainability agenda.

The hub will facilitate IHC’s engagement with Government Programs, external parties, and internal champions to infuse sustainability across its portfolio.

Dr. Al Jaber commented: “The launch of IHC’s Proseed Sustainability Hub is a commendable achievement. The initiative showcases IHC and the Group’s subsidiaries environmental stewardship and underscores the critical role that the private sector can and must play as we move from climate ambition to climate action, reducing global emissions while driving economic growth, diversification, and prosperity.”

“COP28 welcomes the active role of the private sector in our collective efforts to confront the climate crisis. I am committed to fostering full inclusivity at COP28 because no one party has all the solutions, and we need everyone at the table to share their answers to our common challenge. The private sector must play a leading role in meeting net zero pathways and delivering sustainable development and I am committed to ensuring that they are able to collaborate and exchange best-practice at COP28.”

For his part, Syed Basar Shueb, Chief Executive Officer of IHC, said: “Sustainability is a key requisite to building a better tomorrow for our future generations while also unlocking new dimensions of value creation. In the lead up to UAE hosting COP28, the Proseed Sustainability Hub not only demonstrates our environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts, but also offers a preview of our portfolio’s initiatives and targets, from which 3 companies across 3 different sectors have announced their SBTi based Net Zero Commitments. It aligns with our resolve to launch projects with a dual purpose – to create strong business impact and tangible positive impact for the world.”

The Proseed Sustainability Hub stands as a robust platform for IHC to enact its own sustainability agenda, frame effective strategies, and enhance our subsidiaries’ contributions, while forging meaningful partnerships. The Hub will host training sessions, think tanks and events to spark conversations and a higher level of consciousness around sustainability.

“The Proseed Sustainability Hub is a significant milestone in our pursuit of sustainable growth,” said Peter Abraam, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer at IHC. “The Hub will serve as an interactive platform, bringing together our partners and subsidiaries to ideate and implement innovative solutions, enhancing sustainability across our operations and fostering sector-wise growth.” he added.

Located at Khalifa Park at IHC’s headquarters, the Hub is comprised of six zones, each depicting IHC’s sustainability journey and providing a space for collaboration and promoting wellness. Once entering the Hub, guests can enjoy a user-friendly experience as they embark on a journey to explore the sustainability initiatives of IHC and its subsidiaries. Engaging video content will introduce them to IHC’s investments, portfolio, products, and services, offering an insightful narrative of the company’s sustainability drive. The journey concludes at the “Meeting & Amphitheatre Space”, a vibrant space designed for hosting workshops, ESG signing ceremonies, company presentations, thought leadership sessions and facilitating active ESG participation. IHC, through Proseed, has also launched a corporate wellness offering in its Digital Wellness Studio.

IHC plans to hold a series of events in the coming months to promote sustainability, corporate wellness and ignite dialogue that fosters meaningful action through the Hub of Sustainability.

About International Holding Company

IHC was founded in 1998 as part of an initiative to diversify and develop non-oil business sectors in the UAE and has grown to become the most valuable listed holding company in the Middle East with a market cap of AED 864 billion as of June 30, 2023. The company endeavors to implement sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification initiatives across what is now one of the region's largest conglomerates. IHC is included in FTSE ADX 15 Index (FADX 15), representing the top 15 largest and most liquid companies on the ADX.

IHC has a clear objective of enhancing its portfolio through acquisitions, strategic investments, and business combinations. Comprising more than 479 subsidiaries and over 104,000 employees, IHC seeks to expand and diversify its holdings across a growing number of sectors, including Asset management, Healthcare, Real Estate and Construction, Marine and Dredging, IT and Communications, Financial Services, Food Production and Service, Utilities, and Services.

With a core strategy to enhance shareholder value and achieve growth, IHC drives operational synergies and maximizes cost efficiencies across all verticals – it also continues to evaluate investment opportunities through direct ownership and entering partnerships in the UAE and abroad. As the world changes and new opportunities arise, IHC remains focused on resilience, innovation, and redefining the marketplace for itself, its clients, and its partners.

