Q1 total assets valued at AED 96.04 billion, an increase of 8% from December 2021

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi-based global strategic investment company International Holding Company PJSC (IHC), has announced its first quarter financial results of 2022.

Driven by growth across all subsidiaries, IHC reported profit of AED 3.55 billion in the first quarter of 2022, compared to AED 1.5 billion in profit at Q1 2021, alongside revenue of AED 10.49 billion; while total assets stood at AED 96.04 billion.

IHC is continuing to deliver on its strategic growth plans, expanding its portfolio to 323 subsidiaries, an increase of 196% up from 109 in Q1 of 2021. Subsequently, the workforce is now measuring 22,345 employees, growing by over 194% since the first quarter of last year.

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO and Managing Director of IHC, said: “The performance of this first quarter reflects the resilience of our multi-business portfolio, in spite of continued volatility in the global marketplace. No one's immune, but we have fortified our business and built it in such a way that we ensure it keeps growing throughout unprecedented economic times; and we remain squarely focused on accelerating growth by strengthening our core business and expanding our presence in high-growth channels.”

IHC’s eight listed companies show consistently strong returns for shareholders, resulting in a 20% gain of earnings per IHC share from AED 0.73 fils in Q1 2021 to AED 0.88 fils in the first quarter of 2022.

-Ends-

About International Holding Company

IHC was founded in 1998, as part of an initiative to diversify and grow non-oil business sectors in the UAE. Adhering to ‘Abu Dhabi’s Vision 2030’, the ADX listed company endeavours to implement sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification initiatives across what is now one of the region’s largest conglomerates. IHC is included in FTSE ADX 15 Index (FADX 15), which represents the top 15 largest and most liquid companies on the ADX.

IHC has a clear objective of enhancing its portfolio through acquisitions, strategic investments, and business combinations. Comprising more than 30 entities and 22,345 employees, IHC seeks to expand and diversify its holdings across a growing number of sectors, including Real Estate, Agriculture, Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Utilities, Industries, IT and Communications, Retail and Leisure, and Capital.

With a core strategy to enhance shareholder value and achieve growth, IHC drives operational synergies and maximizes cost efficiencies across all verticals – it also continues to evaluate investment opportunities through direct ownership and entering partnerships in the UAE and abroad. As the world changes, and new opportunities arise, IHC remains focused on resilience, innovation and redefining the marketplace for itself, its clients, and its partners.

Media Contacts:

Ahmad Ibrahim

Head of Corporate Communication & Media

International Holding Company

ahmad.ibrahim@ihcuae.com

Gemma Sexton

Corporate Communications Manager

International Holding Company

gemma.sexton@ihcuae.com