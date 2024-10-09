Dubai, UAE: Invest Group Overseas (IGO), a prominent investment and property development company, announces that Evolutions, a leading real estate intelligence hub in Dubai, has acquired Society House by IGO, an exclusive residential development in Downtown Dubai. This strategic acquisition leverages Evolutions’ market expertise to expand the development’s reach, enhance sales efforts, and drive market success. Ideally located in Downtown Dubai, Society House is poised to offer residents an unparalleled living experience, further cementing Dubai’s position as a hub for world-class real estate.

Society House by IGO features an exclusive collection of 404 fully and semi-furnished residences, offering a variety of living spaces including studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, with unit sizes up to 2,839 sqft. Buyers are offered flexible payment plans, including a 70/30 post-handover payment plan, allowing 70% payment during construction, and 30% payment upon handover of the project, as well as a waived 2% Dubai Land Department (DLD) fee. Alternatively, buyers can opt for a non-post-handover plan, with 60% payable during construction, 40% upon handover, and a waived 4% DLD fee. The development is expected to be completed by Q2 2026. For more information, visit www.societyhouse.ae.

Strategically situated in Downtown Dubai, Society House provides residents with easy access to iconic landmarks such as the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, while offering breathtaking skyline views. The development is designed to elevate urban living, with a wide range of premium amenities including a fitness studio, golf simulator, residents' lounge, private cinema, padel courts, and more.

This collaboration follows the successful partnership between IGO and Evolutions on Azura Residences, located on Dubai Islands, where 90% of the units were sold, setting a new standard for waterfront luxury living. Building on this momentum, the two companies are set to embark on their next joint venture in Dubai Marina, further reinforcing their commitment to delivering premium real estate experiences in Dubai’s most sought-after locations.

With a legacy that dates to 2004, IGO has consistently delivered world-class developments that offer exceptional returns while contributing to the growth of global real estate markets. The company’s diverse portfolio includes some of the most coveted properties worldwide, underlining its commitment to quality, innovation, and sound investment strategies. Among its notable projects are Azura Residences on Dubai Islands, The Paragon in Downtown Dubai, and Catch Residences in Jumeirah Village Circle.

Evolutions has built an impressive portfolio of successful projects, including SLS Residences at Palm Jumeirah by Roya Lifestyle Developments, Hyde Residences Dubai Hills by City View Developments, and Azura Residences on Dubai Islands. The company is renowned for its innovative approach to real estate, managing a range of projects in Jumeirah Village Circle, such as Sapphire 32 Residences by DAK Real Estate, Rise Residences by S&S Developments, and Roma Residences by JRP Real-Estate Developments. With each project, Evolutions continues to solidify its position as a leader in Dubai’s real estate market.

About Invest Group Overseas

Invest Group Overseas is a leading investment and property development company with an extensive portfolio of delivered premium properties. We are renowned for our unrivaled ability to identify and capitalize on business opportunities in developed and emerging markets, which has seen us become one of the top investment companies in the Middle East.

For more information, visit www.igo.ae

About Evolutions

Evolutions is the first-of-its-kind real estate intelligence hub in Dubai that combines a concept store of exclusive developments, a 360-degree consultancy that specializes in the entire real estate lifecycle, and a global network of industry experts to facilitate connections with major industry players. The company serves as a bridge connecting all stakeholders, including developers, investors, brokers, and end-users. It actively supports the interests of every stakeholder, working towards creating, developing, and delivering valuable assets.

For more information, visit www.evolutions.ae