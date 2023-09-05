Alya Al Suwaidi: In this rapidly evolving era, it is essential to know innovative modern communication methods to achieve our goals

Marco A. Suazo: UNITAR is honoured to participate in the 12th edition IGCF and deliver training on Communication for Success for Young Government Leaders

Sharjah: The 12th edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) announced inking a strategic partnership with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), marking a value addition to its list of partners. The inaugural partnership will provide a unique opportunity for participants to benefit from the expertise, insights, and skills of the specialised institute in advancing the capacities of officials and young professionals in the government communication field as well as future leaders within organisations.

The strategic partnership entails conducting workshops and training courses for young government leaders. These sessions will be inaugurated by Ambassador Marco A. Suazo, Head of UNITAR New York Office and delivered by Guido Bertucci, Executive Director of Governance Solutions International, between September 12 -14 at Expo Centre Sharjah. Participants can register for forum activities through the official website: www.igcc.ae.

The UNITAR workshops will teach participants how to communicate effectively in a team and develop emotional intelligence to work constructively with others, in addition to a variety of topics that will equip participants with the skills needed for leading positions.

Communication for success

Under the title ‘Communication for Success for Young Government Leaders’, 30 young government employees will be trained to acquire skills and competencies to communicate effectively during the 3-day training that includes a series of interactive and highly participatory sessions, preceded by two days of reading of background material by the participants. Lectures will be followed by practice sessions in which participants will have the opportunity to learn and experiment with different techniques and skills and to participate in case study simulations.

Providing diverse and integrated competencies to future leaders

Commenting on the partnership, HE Alya Al Suwaidi, Director of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, said: “Stemming from its vision to build creative generations, IGCF strives to provide future leaders with comprehensive skill sets that enable them to deal with the challenges of the twenty-first century and advance organisational performance in government institutions and companies. Developing effective communication skills is one of the most important factors to ensure leaders' success, as it helps manage individuals and teams effectively, solve complex problems creatively, and build valuable relationships both inside and outside the workplace.”

She added: “In a rapid digital communication era, learning how to use modern communication methods innovatively to achieve our goals and messages becomes necessary. It is not easy to possess communication skills and keep up with developments; it requires continuous learning from experts and experienced individuals. Through our partnership with UNITAR, we seek to improve the communication skills of our youth and benefit from the institute's rich experience.”

Important contribution to the government communication field

For his part, Ambassador Marco A. Suazo, Head of the United Nations Institute for Training and Research New York Office (UNITAR-NYO) said: “UNITAR is honoured to be able to participate in the 12th edition of the International Government Communication Forum, and to deliver the training on Communication for Success for Young Government Leaders. This event is an important contribution to the government communication field – a field that is experiencing rapid changes, due to the growth of usage in social media, and the introduction of Artificial Intelligence.

“The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), is the dedicated training arm of the United Nations. Since its establishment in 1963, following the recommendation of the UN Economic and Social Council to the General Assembly, UNITAR has always been at the forefront in adopting cutting edge technologies for its innovative training programmes. Serving as the bridge between governments and the UN system, UNITAR trained over thousands of diplomats and UN staff every year, both within, and beyond the border of the UN headquarters.”

About IGCF 2023:

The International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) stands as a key global platform fostering dialogue and discourse among experts and specialists in government communication. In its 12th edition, the forum gathers distinguished speakers from diverse sectors to deliberate on matters vital to global societies and nations. This includes a spectrum of challenges spanning economics, environment, health, society, culture, and politics, while highlighting communication's pivotal role in addressing and tackling these issues. The forum's core objectives is to refine government communication paradigms, amplifying collaboration among stakeholders engaged in communication locally, regionally, and internationally.