Dubai, United Arab Emirates: IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, announced its participation in the World Utilities Congress, 8-10 May 2023, at ADNEC, Abu Dhabi, UAE. IFS will showcase the latest IFS Cloud solution that uniquely combines composable, native enterprise asset management (EAM), field service management (FSM), and mobile workforce management (MWM) tailored to the needs of the utilities industries that compliments their existing ERP system.

The IFS Cloud solution highlighted at the event will enable utilities companies to seamlessly transition from reactive maintenance towards predictive asset maintenance by using data analytics and machine learning. This allows the organizations to monitor the health of assets and quickly repair failures without impact to productivity.

Speaking on the company’s participation in the event, Mehmood Khan, Managing Director of Middle East and North Africa at IFS, says, “The utilities sector must grapple with the critical industry challenges such as meeting ESG goals, renewable energy strategies, increased customer service demand and more. Our value proposition to the utilities customers in the region is to help them drive operational efficiency, improve customer satisfaction, and achieve their business objectives by providing industry-specific solutions customized to their needs.”

IFS is focused on real-time scheduling and dispatch to enable the industry to respond quickly to service requests and emergencies. It also provides mobile workforce management solutions that allow these organizations to manage their field technicians on the go. This includes providing technicians with real-time access to customer data, service requests, and job schedules.

Utilities industry specialists from IFS will be available at stand no. 6325 in the exhibition hall to provide insights on building resilient business models with robust automated digital operations. Attendees of the event will get the opportunity to meet, connect, and network with industry experts.

IFS develops and delivers cloud enterprise software for companies around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. Within our single platform, our industry specific products are innately connected to a single data model and use embedded digital innovation so that our customers can be their best when it really matters to their customers—at the Moment of Service™. The industry expertise of our people and of our growing ecosystem, together with a commitment to deliver value at every single step, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of over 5,500 employees every day live our values of agility, trustworthiness and collaboration in how we support our 10,000+ customers. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com.