​​​​​​Dubai - Atsuhiko Hirano, Representative Director and Executive Vice President of Idemitsu Kosan, Japan’s premier energy solutions conglomerate, recently visited the Middle East & Africa office (ILMEA) in Dubai to reinforce the company's dedication to aligning with the UAE's goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

During his visit, Atsuhiko san emphasized Idemitsu's commitment to sustainability and unveiled the company's strategic initiatives to address challenges in the lubricants industry in the region. The focus of the visit was on advancing Idemitsu’s vision of achieving carbon neutrality in its operations by 2050.

A key aspect of Idemitsu's strategy is the development of lower viscosity oils, designed to benefit both engines and the environment. Atsuhiko san commented, "Over the years, we have conducted our business with the mission of providing a stable supply of a wide variety of energy to society. The relationships of trust with our customers are the greatest ‘Strength’ and ‘value’ of our company. Using these as our platform, we are working proactively for the social implementation of new technologies and solutions needed to achieve a carbon-neutral society by 2050."

Idemitsu has been at the forefront of innovation, specifically focusing on a seamless "energy transition" globally. Notably, the company has established a supply chain for alternative biomass fuels and ammonia to reduce the environmental impact of coal, currently required for power generation.

In conjunction with this commitment, Atsuhiko san introduced Idemitsu's groundbreaking product, Nano Tailored Oil, which incorporates two key additives - Controller P and Protector M. These additives play a vital role in reducing carbon emissions.

Controller P precisely adjusts oil viscosity between metal surfaces. At low temperatures, it lowers viscosity, and at high temperatures, the molecules increase in size. This results in reduced friction and power loss, introducing the Anti Power Loss Tech. A more efficient engine consumes less fuel, contributing to a decrease in carbon emissions. Whereas with the addition of Protector M, the oil molecules form a flat film, delivering Nanoshield Tech, reducing engine wear by up to 23%.

Mr. Shinji Otsubo, Managing Director of Idemitsu Lube Middle East & Africa, expressed enthusiasm about the aggressive launch of Idemitsu Nano Tailored Oil across the region. "Our patented formulation provides better performance and protection for engines, contributing to the joy of driving while aligning with our brand promise."

Idemitsu's significant investment in the latest formulations is facilitated by its extensive network of research facilities worldwide, including the World’s Leading Lubricant R&D Center.

About Idemitsu Lube Middle East & Africa:

Established in 1911, Idemitsu Kosan has been a global leader in delivering lubrication solutions across various industries, including automobiles, railways, manufacturing, and power plants. The company's "Heart of Technology" has seamlessly integrated lubrication patterns into daily life for over a century, influencing diverse applications like smartphones, consoles, and air conditioners.

With a focus on expertise and passion, Idemitsu provides tailored lubrication solutions globally, extending its reach into emerging technologies such as electric cars, robotics, renewable energy, and space exploration.

In a world where friction is inevitable, Idemitsu's mission is to achieve perfect balance through creativity and a passion for motion. The company's tribology stands as a testament to its ongoing commitment to controlling friction, ensuring a smooth world and unlocking future potential.

