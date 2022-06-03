Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Idealz, the first-of-its-kind online store, along with Dubai Festivals & Retail Establishment (DFRE), has once again shaken the city with huge prizes. As Summer begins, the Spring season was brought to a grand close with the awarding of the 2022 Dubai Shopping Festival Grand Prize which was a luxurious 1-bedroom apartment in the upscale Madinat Jumeirah Living development. This follows the Eid ul Fitr Grand Prize of Half a Million Dirhams cash that was awarded weeks earlier on the first day of the Eid festival.



Over the past couple months, shoppers rushed online to www.idealz.com to shop for only AED100 in the hopes of realizing a common dream of owning a luxury apartment in Dubai and Mr. Alshamsi was no different. There was always only going to be one lucky winner and on Tuesday, the 31st of May, in an event streamed live on social media from the Idealz Head Office in Box Park, Mr. Alshamsi’s dreams were made true.



As is always the case with Idealz though, when one big prize is given away, another is quickly made available. The next big cash prize up for grabs is the Eid ul Adha Grand Prize which is a massive 1 Million Dirhams cash and will be awarded at a live event on the first day of the Eid ul Adha festival that is expected to fall on the 10thof July. Shoppers hoping to become the next lucky winner only need visit www.idealz.com or the Idealz mobile app and shop for just AED50 to enter the draw.