Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Idealz, the first-of-its-kind online store, along with Dubai Festivals & Retail Establishment (DFRE), has once again shaken the city with huge prizes. As Summer begins, the Spring season was brought to a grand close with the awarding of the 2022 Dubai Shopping Festival Grand Prize which was a luxurious 1-bedroom apartment in the upscale Madinat Jumeirah Living development. This follows the Eid ul Fitr Grand Prize of Half a Million Dirhams cash that was awarded weeks earlier on the first day of the Eid festival.
Over the past couple months, shoppers rushed online to www.idealz.com to shop for only AED100 in the hopes of realizing a common dream of owning a luxury apartment in Dubai and Mr. Alshamsi was no different. There was always only going to be one lucky winner and on Tuesday, the 31st of May, in an event streamed live on social media from the Idealz Head Office in Box Park, Mr. Alshamsi’s dreams were made true.
As is always the case with Idealz though, when one big prize is given away, another is quickly made available. The next big cash prize up for grabs is the Eid ul Adha Grand Prize which is a massive 1 Million Dirhams cash and will be awarded at a live event on the first day of the Eid ul Adha festival that is expected to fall on the 10thof July. Shoppers hoping to become the next lucky winner only need visit www.idealz.com or the Idealz mobile app and shop for just AED50 to enter the draw.
Idealz announces the winner of luxury apartment in the heart of Jumeirah
Hassan Alshamsi has been announced as the winner of the biggest draw of Spring 2022, walking away with the keys to his very own luxury apartment across the road from the iconic Burj Al Arab worth AED 1.7mln
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Idealz, the first-of-its-kind online store, along with Dubai Festivals & Retail Establishment (DFRE), has once again shaken the city with huge prizes. As Summer begins, the Spring season was brought to a grand close with the awarding of the 2022 Dubai Shopping Festival Grand Prize which was a luxurious 1-bedroom apartment in the upscale Madinat Jumeirah Living development. This follows the Eid ul Fitr Grand Prize of Half a Million Dirhams cash that was awarded weeks earlier on the first day of the Eid festival.
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.