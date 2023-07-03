Abu Dhabi-UAE: Companies certified under the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology’s (MoIAT) National In-Country Value (ICV) Program can avail special rates on shipping and miles on Etihad Airways flights from 1 July until 1 October 2023. The initiative comes as part of a partnership between MoIAT and the airline, which was announced at this year’s Make it in the Emirates Forum in May.



ICV-certified companies will benefit from access to Etihad Airways’ wide network of services to Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, the Indian subcontinent and Africa. This access will enable ICV-certified companies to explore new global markets for their local products through passenger and cargo aircraft.. Additionally, ICV-certified companies will have the opportunity to earn miles for on-board flights during a two-month period, starting from August 1 and lasting until the end of September.



MoIAT aims to expand the National ICV Program’s scope to include new sectors, in line with the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, which aims to build the reputation of UAE products in global markets, boost their competitiveness, and create an attractive business environment for investment which strengthens local supply chains. The program currently includes 28 federal and local government entities as well as corporations.

Etihad Airways joined the National ICV Program in 2021 and has since prioritized local suppliers and companies. The introduction of the new rates complements the airline’s agreement with the ministry to further empower national companies.



The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) was established in July 2020 to boost the industrial sector's contribution to the UAE's GDP and drive sustainable industrial development. The ministry was formed by combining the Office of the Minister of State for Advanced Technology, the Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology (ESMA), and the industrial department of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.



MoIAT is responsible for formulating policies, laws, and programs that attract foreign direct investment, enhance national added value, support entrepreneurship, create jobs, attract talents, upskill national cadres, promote exports and raise the competitiveness of products manufactured in the UAE. To achieve these objectives, MoIAT has created an advanced national quality infrastructure system.



MoIAT leverages its expertise, capabilities, and resources to strengthen the national industrial ecosystem by facilitating the establishment of industrial zones, promoting the adoption of advanced technologies and the integration of Fourth Industrial Revolution solutions and enabling the growth of priority sectors as well as industries of the future. The ministry’s work contributes to national efforts to build a diversified, knowledge-based economy and achieve industrial self-sufficiency.



The ministry is a key driver of the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative and is playing an important role in the country’s COP28 agenda.

