ICR Integrity (ICR), global provider of specialist repair, inspection and integrity solutions, has announced the award of a seven-figure contract with Adnoc Offshore, the largest offshore oil and gas producer in the UAE.

Based in Abu Dhabi, ICR and its partner Advanced Petro Services (APS) will deliver the 5-year composite repair project for all Adnoc Offshore assets by providing its innovative Technowrap™ engineered composite repair solution.

The internationally recognised composite repair service leader and its UAE partner have over 40 years of combined experience in the provision of composite repairs. The Abu Dhabi based team will support Adnoc Offshore across its 14 fields, including four artificial islands, providing cost-effective rehabilitation to pressure systems.

Ewan Robertson, Global Composite Repair Director, ICR, said: “We are delighted to announce this significant award from Adnoc Offshore with our UAE partner APS. Our Technowrap™ product range offers valuable time and cost savings to our clients, with minimal disruption to operations and a reduction in emissions of 66% compared to traditional replacement methods.

“Our global team and our partners are committed to providing local expertise to our clients and pride ourselves on aligning our sustainability goals with the industry, with a focus on safety, efficiency and reliability. By offering solutions and innovations that meet industry needs around the energy transition our business operations will continue to help the oil and gas sector meet its ESG targets. We look forward to a successful partnership with Adnoc Offshore as we work with them over the next 5 years.”

ICR has over 30 years of experience in providing innovative solutions for the oil and gas, renewables, power, defence and telecoms sectors. Recently the company launched INSONO, a composite NDT inspection technology that validates the condition and integrity of composite repairs, reducing carbon emissions, extending asset life and increasing confidence in the asset’s performance.

Headquartered in Aberdeen, Scotland, ICR operates in global locations with operational bases in the UK, Norway, Abu Dhabi, USA and Australia as well as an extensive partner network extending its global reach.

