The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), the Shariah-compliant multilateral insurer and member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, is pleased to announce the signing of a US$4 million Facultative Reinsurance Agreement (FRA) with KAZAKHEXPORT Insurance Company JSC.

The signing ceremony was held at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on the sidelines of the IsDB Group Annual Meetings, by Mr. Oussama Kaissi, CEO of ICIEC, and Mr. Aslan Kaligazin, CEO of KAZAKHEXPORT.

The transaction involves the financial leasing of TE33A ‘Evolution’ type mainline locomotives to Azerbaijan Railways for a tenor of 36 months. ICIEC is supporting KAZAKHEXPORT with a 70% reinsurance coverage of the total insurance limit of US$5.6 million.

The FRA covers the commercial risk of the project under the relevant leasing agreement.

About The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC)

ICIEC commenced operations in 1994 to strengthen economic relations between OIC Member States and promote intra-OIC trade and investments by providing risk mitigation tools and financial solutions. The Corporation is uniquely the only Islamic multilateral insurer in the world. It has led from the front in delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions to companies and parties in its 49 Member States, including Documentary Credit Insurance Cover, Credit Insurance Cover, Bank Master Policy, Non-Honouring of Sovereign Financial Obligations, and Investment Insurance Products. ICIEC, for the 15th consecutive year, maintained an "Aa3" insurance financial strength credit rating from Moody's, ranking the Corporation among the top of the Credit and Political Risk Insurance (CPRI) Industry. ICIEC's resilience is underpinned by its sound underwriting, reinsurance, and risk management policies. Cumulatively, ICIEC has insured more than US$ 95bn in trade and investment. ICIEC activities are directed to specific sectors - energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, and agriculture.