Jeddah, KSA: The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), the Shariah-compliant multilateral insurer and member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, is pleased to announce the signing of additional €36 million uplift to the existing €146 million Non-Honouring Sovereign Financial Obligation (NHSFO) Insurance Policy with Standard Chartered Bank (UK) Ltd, Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Ltd and Société Générale. This provides comprehensive coverage to the financiers regarding the non-payment risks of the Republic of Uganda for the funding of infrastructure projects under the Development and Infrastructure Budget 2022 of Uganda.

The signing ceremony was held at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on the sideline of the IsDB Group Annual Meeting, by Mr. Oussama Kaissi, CEO of ICIEC, Mr. Sujithav Sarangi, Executive Director, Structured Export Finance, Standard Chartered bank; and Mr. Yves Jacob, Managing Director and Head of Public Sector Finance, Société Générale.

ICIEC’s intervention enabled the additional investment of €36 million by Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) to finance government projects in several sectors. The NHSFO Insurance Policy of ICIEC provides comprehensive coverage to financiers regarding the non-payment risks of sovereign obligors. The €36 million is a top-up under the accordion mechanism of the Islamic financing of €146 million advanced to the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development of Uganda related to several projects covering agriculture, climate action, education, healthcare, power infrastructure, transportation and water infrastructure.

The programme is designed with a streamlined impact reporting requirement for mapping the programme outcomes to the targeted intervention. This initiative enhances country project ownership and flexibility of intervention without compromising the impact reporting criteria set by the banks and ICIEC. The project is being financed by Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) and Société Générale (as Participants) with Standard Chartered Bank UK (as Agent) in Murabaha format.

About The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC)

ICIEC commenced operations in 1994 to strengthen economic relations between OIC Member States and promote intra-OIC trade and investments by providing risk mitigation tools and financial solutions. The Corporation is uniquely the only Islamic multilateral insurer in the world. It has led from the front in delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions to companies and parties in its 49 Member States, including Documentary Credit Insurance Cover, Credit Insurance Cover, Bank Master Policy, Non-Honouring of Sovereign Financial Obligations, and Investment Insurance Products. ICIEC, for the 15th consecutive year, maintained an "Aa3" insurance financial strength credit rating from Moody's, ranking the Corporation among the top of the Credit and Political Risk Insurance (CPRI) Industry. ICIEC's resilience is underpinned by its sound underwriting, reinsurance, and risk management policies. Cumulatively, ICIEC has insured more than US$ 95bn in trade and investment. ICIEC activities are directed to specific sectors - energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, and agriculture.