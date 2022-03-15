Cairo: – The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC)and the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Cairo in a move designed to advance the two institutions’ relationship and thereby promote trade and investment flows between Arab and African countries.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Oussama Kaissi, Chief Executive Officer of ICIEC, and Professor Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank. It creates the framework for a range of collaborative initiatives and programmes.

Under the terms of the MoU, ICIEC, which is the insurance arm of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, and Afreximbank will partner on activities such as risk sharing arrangements, joint business development initiatives, fund mobilization, information exchanges and capacity building. In addition, the MoU enables ICIEC to access Afreximbank’s digital platforms to enhance Arab-African trade.

The signing of this MoU marks a significant milestone in the relationship between Afreximbank and ICIEC, as this cooperation agreement will consolidate and expand the activities that the two institutions have been conducting jointly.

Oussama Kaissi, CEO of ICIEC, welcomed the signing of the MoU, the latest initiative in the long-standing cooperation between Afreximbank and the IsDB Group. “We look forward to effect this wide-ranging MoU with Afreximbank, the leading African trade finance institution whose mandate is to facilitate, promote and expand extra-and intra-African trade. We are confident that the MoU will further consolidate our existing good relations with the bank in our mutual objective of boosting intra-Arab African trade in Member Countries common to both entities, through ICIEC’s tried and tested suite of de-risking and credit enhancement solutions.”

Professor Benedict Oramah, President of Afreximbank, commented: “We have for some time enjoyed a constructive and productive relationship with ICIEC, and I am delighted that our co-operation has now been formalized in this Memorandum of Understanding. As Afreximbank continues to expand its activities to accelerate Africa’s participation in global value chains, improved trade and investment links with the Arab world will only grow in importance”.

About ICIEC

The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) is the insurance arm of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. The Corporation is uniquely the largest Shariah-compliant multilateral insurer in the world and has led from the front in providing a comprehensive suite of solutions to companies and parties in its 48 Member Countries including Documentary Credit Insurance Policy, Credit Insurance Products, Bank Master Policy, Non-Honouring of Sovereign Financial Obligations Policy, Sovereign Sukuk Insurance Policy, and Investment Insurance Products. ICIEC was established in 1994 with the mandate to strengthen economic relations between OIC member countries and to promote intra-OIC trade and investments by providing Shariah-compliant risk mitigation tools and financial solutions. The uncertainties presented by the ongoing pandemic, the challenges relating to climate change and adaptation, and a host of other risks demand greater resilience from players in the trade and investment spectrum. ICIEC has for the 14th consecutive year earned an “Aa3” insurance financial strength credit rating from Moody’s, ranking the Corporation among the top of the Credit and Political Risk Insurance (CPRI) Industry. ICIEC’s resilience is underpinned by its sound underwriting, reinsurance and risk management policies. Cumulatively, ICIEC has insured US$106.34bn in trade and investment, and US$20.7bn in support of FDI at end 2020. Its activities were directed to specific sectors including US$27.33bn to clean energy, US$22.56bn to manufacturing, US$4.71bn to infrastructure, US$1.8bn to healthcare and US$1.38bn to agriculture. During the peak of the pandemic in 2020, ICIEC’s business insured reached US$9.8bn, of which US$5.396bn was directed to sustainable energy, US$2.103bn to manufacturing, US$861m to services, US$586m to infrastructure and US$37m to healthcare.

About Afreximbank

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra-and extra-African trade. Afreximbank deploys innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa’s trade, accelerating industrialization and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa. The Bank has a rich history of intervening in support of African countries in times of crisis. Through the Pandemic Trade Impact Mitigation Facility (PATIMFA) launched in April 2020, Afreximbank has disbursed more than US$7 billion to help member countries manage the adverse impact of the financial, economic, and health shocks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. A stalwart supporter of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Afreximbank has launched a Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) that was adopted by the African Union (AU) as the payment and settlement platform to underpin the implementation of the AfCFTA. Afreximbank is working with the AU and the AfCFTA Secretariat to develop an Adjustment Facility to support countries in effectively participating in the AfCFTA. At the end of 2020, the Bank’s total assets and guarantees stood at US$21.5 billion, and its shareholder funds amounted to US$3.4 billion. Afreximbank disbursed more than US$42 billion between 2016 and 2020. The Bank has ratings assigned by GCR (international scale) (A-), Moody’s (Baa1), Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-) and Fitch (BBB-). The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt.

