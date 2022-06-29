The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha and the President of the Arab Tourism Organization (ATO) Dr. Bandar bin Fahd Al Fahid, witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Islamic Centre for the Development of Trade (ICDT), a Subsidiary organ of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab Tourism Organization (ATO), on tourism development in joint member states.



The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the 11th Session of the Islamic Conference of Tourism Ministers, in Baku, Azerbaijan, by Mrs Latifa Elbouabdellaoui, ICDT Director General, and Dr. Ahmed Abou Amer, adviser to ATO President.



The MoU aims at promoting joint activities that would enhance tourism in joint member states and promote cooperation among the two organizations.



The signing ceremony was also attended by the OIC Assistant Secretary for Economic Affairs, Dr. Ahmad Kawesa Sengendo, and Dr. Saleh bin Hamad Al- Suhaibani, Saudi Arabia’s Permanent Representive to OIC, representing the host country of both the OIC and ATO.