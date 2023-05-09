Ibtkar Real Estate Company is launching a new project in Al Narges area in New Cairo this month, with targeted sales of EGP 25m.



The company is preparing to launch a package of new projects in New Cairo during the coming period, explaining that the project, which will be launched this month, is in Al Narges area, which is considered one of the most distinctive areas in New Cairo due to its proximity to many main roads, said Ali Arafa, Director of Sales Sector, Ibtkar Real Estate Company.



Arafa added that the company offers many facilities in this project, as the payment periods reach 6 years, as the company offers areas between 200 square meters to 205 square meters, and this project will be delivered within 3 years.



He stressed that the company achieved high sales in the Narges area in New Cairo during the past two years, as the company was able to sell 4 projects with sales exceeding 100 million pounds, indicating that the company is offering more projects in the Narges area during the coming period.



He expected a revival in the real estate market during the coming period, explaining that in light of the high dollar price, Egyptian real estate will be one of the most attractive investments for expatriate Egyptians.