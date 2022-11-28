Dubai, U.A.E: ibis One Central, situated in the heart of Dubai’s business district, has been awarded a Gold Award at MEA Hozpitality Excellence Awards 2022. The accolade recognizes the chic business hotel as the Hotel of the Year under Budget Hotel category.

With over hundreds of hotels reviewed, the award further cements ibis One Central as the preferred destination for business travelers, visitors and residents. Strategically located in the bustling business center, the trendy hotel offers curated experiences including access to its state of art facilities, a variety of dining venues and immaculate customer service.

The recent honor is one of the many achievements for the city center hotel. Ibis One Central was recently credited to having exceeded the Reputation Performance Score from online portals such as Booking.com TripAdvisor and Trust You. The hotel continues to lead Accor’s standard in safety, cleanliness and hygiene score for Covid 19 (ALL SAFE Program) from 2021 and again in 2022.

Commenting on the win, xxx (Anoop Dhondoo, Cluster General Manager) , says: “ibis One Central is an inclusive destination where guests are reminded of affordable convenience right in the middle of the most successful city in the world. Our venue is carefully designed to cater to each and every guest needs and perfectly harmonizes the excellent service, dining options and curated amenities.

It is a proud moment for me and my team to be recognized by the well-respected pillars of the travel and tourism industry and be conferred with the excellence standards inspired by many within the industry.”

Receiving this award has also coincided with the city hotel’s commitment to wellness and creative community. During 2022, the business hotel pioneered a host of Marketing Events such as complimentary fitness classes, digital activations, art exhibitions, cultural shows, influencer gatherings and other CSR initiatives. These activities along with many other initiatives have proven to elevate the guest experience and had further solidified the hotel’s position as a significant player in Dubai’s hospitality industry.

