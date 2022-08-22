Award-winning categories include Fair Stands, Brand Stores, Showrooms, Exhibition Design, User Interface and Corporate Design Guides



Honors reflect Hyundai, Genesis and Kia’s efforts to demonstrate brand values through design and provide unique experiences for customers



Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Hyundai Motor, Genesis and Kia, Hyundai Motor Group’s three automotive brands, won eight design awards, including two ‘Best of the Best’ and six ‘Winner’ honors, at the Red Dot Award: Brand & Communication Design 2022, hosted by Germany’s Design Zentrum Nordrhein-Westfalen.



Hyundai Motor’s ‘CES 2022 Exhibition Booth,’ which shared the company’s vision for robotics providing unlimited freedom of mobility in the real world and metaverse, won the ‘Best of the Best’ award the highest distinction the jury can give out in the Fair Stands category.



At CES 2022, Hyundai Motor revealed its new concept of ‘Metamobility’, with the goal of pioneering the use of robotics in both the real world and metaverse, starting with a robotics-based Mobility of Things (MoT) ecosystem, and allowed visitors to experience them at Hyundai Exhibition Booth. Hyundai also revealed its Plug & Drive (PnD) and Drive & Lift (DnL) modular platforms as all-in-one solutions for its MoT ecosystem, and Boston Dynamics’ Spot® quadruped robot, and Atlas TM bipedal humanoid robot.



In addition, Red Dot Award honored Hyundai Motor with a ‘Winner’ award for Hyundai Motor Songpa Showrooms in the Brand Stores category. The hall provides a new space and customer experience based on Hyundai’s Concierge service. The repeated stainless mesh networks and the 2,100 assembly clips inside and outside the building symbolize Hyundai’s strong commitment to the entire process of manufacturing and selling automobiles.



For Genesis luxury brand, Genesis Suji, Genesis Studio Anseong and Genesis House New York each received a Red Dot award for Retail Design, and an art installation inspired by the GV60 electric vehicle won for Spatial Communication. Plus, Genesis Connected Car Integrated Cockpit (ccIC) won for its User Interface. These wins reflect how Genesis expresses its brand identity visually in all its spaces and customer experiences.



Most notably, Genesis Suji took home the ‘Best of the Best’ award in the Brand Stores category. Genesis Suji redefines the Korean auto customer experience. The four-story, 4,991-square-meter facility serves simultaneously as an auto showcase, service delivery platform and test-drive center. It is the first space of its kind in Korea to combine a presentation space with a service program.



Standing in stark contrast to its bright white mall environment, Genesis Studio Anseong’s 663-square-meter showroom boldly frames the brand’s latest driving machines in a futuristic vision of design, sound and light that welcomes customers to experience the highly advanced models firsthand.

Described as a sophisticated oasis in the heart of the city, Genesis House New York is an intriguing sanctuary. There’s plenty to explore, from art installations to a modern take on traditional Korean dining, alongside the impressive sight of Genesis’ lineup. People can even take part in a Korean tea ceremony while enjoying panoramic views of the Hudson River and the High Line park.



Genesis created a GV60 campaign with the concept that focused on the Crystal Sphere, one of the model’s most notable features. An accompanying art installation featured 400 x 400 x 80 modules made of double-sided dichroic film that transformed the site with iridescent reflections, creating shifting spaces.



The abovementioned spatial design-related accolades were achieved through Genesis’ collaboration with Seoul-based architecture firm Suh Architects, having worked closely together to deliver the brand’s philosophy in a cultural context. By realizing Genesis’ brand identity within the unique context of the city each space occupied, the brand was able to convey consistent messaging along with the individuality of each setting.

In addition, the Genesis ccIC (Connected Car Integrated Cockpit) connects the cluster, infotainment system and head-up-display into a panoramic display, creating a high-tech look and outstanding usability. The world's first integrated cockpit controller provides a new user experience to customers by organically circulating and linking the contents of each system in the infotainment system.



Last but not least, Kia Corporation reaffirmed its competitive edge by earning a ‘Winner’ award for its Corporate Design Guides. ‘Kia CI Guideline’ is a design manual for consistently communicating the corporate identity to global customers in line with the company’s new brand direction and strategy. This ingenious guideline describes the brand’s design elements, such as the logo, slogan and typeface. Since its brand relaunching last year, Kia has been fast moving toward the future to become a 'Sustainable Mobility Solutions Provider.'

