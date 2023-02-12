AMMAN – HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh’s initiative offering a fully-funded online scholarship to Palestinian students wherever located, inside or outside the Palestinian territories, to obtain a Master of Business Administration (MBA) through Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Digital University (TAG-DU), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), received high demand from the Palestinians.

The scholarships include obtaining a Master's degree accredited by TAG-DU, whcih applies digital learning methods, in one of five specialized master's disciplines including Artificial Intelligence, Information Technology, Digital Marketing, Intellectual Property, and Supply Chain Management.

Such an initiative is just a new addition to the countless initiatives Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh launched and adopted toward his first and main cause; the Palestinian Cause. These initiatives are offered through Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Foundation (TAG-Foundation) which is concerned in community services.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of TAG.Global, expressed his pride in the Palestinians' acceptance of this initiative, which mainly aims to serve the Palestinians in several aspects, such as obtaining free higher education certificates, and minimizing the costs associated with travel and accommodation. That is in addition to overcoming difficulties for Palestinians inside and in the diaspora to obtain such certificates.

He further emphasized that the University’s disciplines are very distinctive as they are among the best programs introduced in accordance with the highest international standards that conform to the criteria for master's degrees accreditation in the USA.

Among the requirements for winning a scholarship is that the student must have a minimum average of (good GPA and higher) in the bachelor's degree; lives in the Palestinian occupied territories; or in Palestinian refugee camps in Jordan, Lebanon, or Syria; and has a certificate of the national examination of the English language or its equivalent.

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Digital University (TAG-DU), established in 2018, offers a number of distance-learning programs (Master’s Degree) through the free Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs), which enables a large number of students to enroll in the best programs offered worldwide.

For more information or to apply to the University, please check the following website: https://www.tag-du.com / or contact via email: info@tagiuni.com,

-Ends-