Cairo, Egypt : Huawei has been recognized as the “Top Employer” for the 4th consecutive year in 2024 by the Top Employers Institute, a global certification company that identifies companies prioritizing employee well-being and development. The certification emphasizes Huawei’s commitment to the development of its employees, and to fostering an exceptional work environment.

Huawei's recertification reasserts its prestigious status as a leading employer, where Huawei's dedication to nurturing talent, promoting professional growth, and cultivating a culture of excellence has developed a workforce that consistently challenges boundaries and drives innovation forward. The recertification in Egypt not only underscores Huawei's ongoing endeavors to provide its employees with an optimal working environment and opportunities but also underscores the company's unwavering commitment to prioritizing the well-being and advancement of its workforce.

Huawei has achieved this certification on a national level in 10 countries in the Northern Africa Region (North, West & Central Africa), including Algeria, Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt, Ethiopia, Mali, Morocco, Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal, and Tunisia. The precise evaluation process conducted by the Top Employers Institute is based on the "HR Best Practices Survey," which comprehensively assesses 6 key domains of human resources - Steer, Shape, Attract, Develop, Engage and Unite - subdivided into 20 themes, covering talent management strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, training and skills development, well-being at work, as well as diversity and inclusion.

, Jim Liu, CEO of Huawei Egypt said, “We are proud to share that the Top Employers Institute has awarded Huawei the Top Employer certification for the fourth year in a row. This is a testament to our belief that our employees are our most valuable resource, and our efforts to offer them the best environment for learning, growing, and achieving their potential. Furthermore, this certification reflects our dedication to creating a culture of inclusion and excellence, where everyone can thrive and contribute to digital transformation. To this end, we are constantly working on improving three key aspects: developing our digital talent pool, nurturing the next generation of digital leaders, and fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace.”

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink says: “Exceptional times bring out the best in people and organizations. And we have witnessed this in our Top Employers Certification Programme this year: exceptional performance from the certified Top Employers 2024. These employers have always shown that they care for the development and well-being of their people. By doing so, they collectively enrich the world of work. We are proud to announce and celebrate this year’s group of leading people-oriented employers: The Top Employers 2024.”

It is worth noting that the Top Employers Institute certified approximately 2,300 organizations across 121 countries worldwide in 2024.

