Huawei bagged two security awards in recognition of the company's continued investment in cybersecurity and cloud security capabilities

UAE: Huawei participated in the 6th edition of the Cybersecurity Innovation Series and Awards 2023, held in partnership with the UAE Cybersecurity Council and with the support of Dubai Electronic Security Center in Dubai. This event brought together cybersecurity experts, industry leaders, academics, and policymakers to share knowledge and experiences, network, and learn from each other.

Under the theme, 'Securing the Digital Frontier: Exploring Next Generation Cybersecurity for the Digital Age', the two-day series featured expertly curated topics presented by global cybersecurity leaders along with interactive panel discussions.

Huawei’s regional and global experts participated in various panel discussions and delivered keynotes on trending security topics. Song Haibin, Chief Security Officer at Huawei Cloud Europe, addressed the challenges and measures to redefine Cloud Security Governance in the Digital Era with 3Cs (Cloud Service, Cybersecurity & Compliance Standard) as a Unified Compliance tool. While Dr. Aloysius Cheang, Chief Security Officer, Huawei Middle East & Central Asia, delivered a keynote speech titled 'Cybersecurity Playbook in the Digital Era' where he unveiled a roadmap that could safeguard customers' journey to the cyberverse.

During the event, Huawei experts also addressed topics including the increasing frequency and complexity of cyberattacks targeting cloud assets and the challenges and opportunities of responding to a ransomware attack, including communication, decision-making, and stakeholder management.

Jiawei Liu, CEO of Huawei UAE, said, "Organizations that see cybersecurity as a business enabler can drive growth by inspiring customer trust and confidence. At Huawei, cybersecurity and privacy protection are our top priorities. We work with governments, customers, and partners in an open and transparent manner to tackle the challenges of cybersecurity. The Cybersecurity Innovation Series served as a crucial platform for us to demonstrate how Huawei is leveraging its technical expertise and global partnerships to better safeguard the digital future of the UAE."

During the event, the UAE Cybersecurity Council released the "Future of Cloud Security in the Middle East" report in association with OIC-CERT and Huawei. Among other conclusions, the report found that cloud and cyber security professionals and decision-makers in the region rate cybersecurity as the key concern when choosing a cloud provider.

An exhibition alongside the event showcased the latest innovations in cybersecurity. At Huawei's booth, visitors explored Huawei’s cybersecurity innovations, including the Ransomware Protection Solution and the company's Cloud Security and Compliance tool.

The industry continues to recognize Huawei's cybersecurity contributions and innovations. Huawei bagged several awards in various categories at the Cybersecurity Innovation Summit and Awards 2023 UAE Chapter.

Huawei took home the Best Cloud Security Technology Partners of the Year in recognition of the company's continued investment in cybersecurity and cloud security capabilities, compliance, and ecosystem. By speeding up the development of cloud security technologies and services, improving the security of products, enhancing regulatory compliance, and cultivating a healthy ecosystem, Huawei has earned the trust of customers and partners through its efforts to help them mitigate and reduce cloud security risks.

Combining its 20+ years of experience with systematic, practical, and intelligent security operations, global security compliance capabilities, and full-stack technical coverage, Huawei Cloud has built a full-stack security service system that features one security center and seven layers of defense. This ensures service continuity, data security, and continuous compliance, making Huawei Cloud one of the most secure clouds in the world.

Huawei also received the Cybersecurity Ransomware Technology Leadership Award. Huawei's first multilayer ransomware protection solution stands out for endpoint-network-storage collaboration. With three core capabilities — network-storage collaborative detection, response, and recovery — this solution is ideal for building a comprehensive security system that features two lines of defense and six layers of in-depth defense.

Huawei believes creating a safer cyberspace requires an industry-led open and collaborative ecosystem built on trust to orchestrate a synergistic effort in a public-private partnership. Building on its commitment to openness and collaboration for shared success, Huawei was the first global ICT player to join the Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation – Computer Emergency Response Team (OIC-CERT), a leading international cybersecurity platform and the third-largest national CERT organization in the world.

The company has proactively participated in the telecom cybersecurity standardization activities led by GSMA, ITU-T, 3GPP, and IETF. In 2022, Huawei submitted nearly 300 cybersecurity standards proposals to 3GPP and GSMA and partnered with mainstream security companies to ensure the cybersecurity of its customers and promote the healthy development of industries.

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 207,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our Vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei

http://www.twitter.com/Huawei

http://www.facebook.com/Huawei

http://www.youtube.com/Huawei