Muscat, Oman: During the first Airports Innovate Exhibition, which took place from November 20 to 22 in Muscat, Oman, Huawei launched a series of brand-new smart airport solutions for international markets, including the Fully Connected fiber Network Solution and Smart Airport Perimeter Security with Fiber Sensing Solution. These innovative scenario-based solutions will serve its customers all over the world.

Huawei also showcased its Airport Cloud and panoramic smart airport solutions. As the cornerstone of airports' intelligent and digital transformation, the company provides advanced smart services for airports.

"Airports of the future will be expected to deliver ultra-reliable connectivity in all areas, providing a seamless travel experience for passengers. This places higher demands on airport networks which Huawei's systems can support," said Nelson Huang, Vice President of Huawei's Aviation & Rail Business Unit.

Relying on its edge in the Fixed 5G (F5G) sector, Huawei introduced "IP + optical" dual-technology convergence to its Fully Connected Fiber Network for the first time. It supports efficient access across multiple types of networks, creates dual planes — backbone 100G transmission and services, and helps build a highly reliable data center network, laying a solid foundation for smart airport construction.

The Fully Connected Fiber Network has many key advantages, such as the reliable bearer, which ensures multiple services do not interfere with each other, providing reliable transmission and the stable running of airport services. The network delivers wireless office and production with seamless network access anytime and anywhere, requires 60% fewer wired information points, makes video conferences smooth, and improves collaboration efficiency by 30%.

The simplified two-layer architecture of the Fully Connected Fiber Network delivers higher reliability, and the network management system facilitates rapid service planning and improves intelligent O&M efficiency. 85% of faults are self-healing and 95% of faults can be analyzed using big data, improving O&M efficiency by 68%.

The network has 10 times higher bandwidth and greatly reduces power consumption per Gbit/s traffic. Its construction is simple, with one network for multiple services, reducing overall electricity consumption by 30% on average.

The Smart Airport Perimeter Security with Fiber Sensing Solution can accurately identify vibrations caused by wind and rain. It comprehensively detects perimeter intrusions in all weathers and covers long distances, ensuring zero missed alarms and reducing the number of false alarms to no more than one per kilometer each day. It also reduces the false alarm rate by more than 90%, implements meter-level precise positioning, and accelerates event response and handling. All these features will contribute to higher intelligent protection levels, all-round airport operational security, and improved staff experience.

Moussa Huang, Director of International Market Development of Huawei's Aviation & Rail Business Unit, said, "The future airport cloud must be secure, reliable, and intelligent while supporting smooth evolution. Huawei Airport Cloud ensures active-active and reliable production services and facilitates rapid development of airport services through cloud-network-security integration."

As a leading global ICT infrastructure provider, Huawei has provided innovative solutions for the transportation industry for nearly 30 years. It has delivered top-level services to over 130 airports in more than 40 countries and regions. Looking to the future, Huawei will continue teaming up with industry partners to promote innovative practices, and is committed to serve the digitalization and intelligence of global airport customers, empowering the high-quality development of smart civil aviation.

For more information about Huawei's smart airport solutions, visit:

https://e.huawei.com/en/industries/aviation

-Ends-

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 207,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our Vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at:

www.huawei.com

https://e.huawei.com/ae/