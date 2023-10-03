KUWAIT CITY: In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Huawei CBG, Kuwait hosted the "Huawei Empowering Women 2023" event at the prestigious Grand Hyatt on 1 October. This event served as a platform to raise awareness about breast cancer, highlight innovation, and brought together a notable assembly of influential women.

This extraordinary all-women affair featured three distinguished honorary guest speakers: Dr. Manal Al Hasawi, Dr. Anood Al Rabeaa, and Dr. Hanan Al Sarraf. They shared their insights and expertise on various topics related to women's health and empowerment.

The overarching theme of the evening was the color pink, symbolizing breast cancer awareness and solidarity with women facing health challenges. A live music band set the tone for a memorable evening, creating an atmosphere of unity, strength, and celebration.

A key highlight of the event was the introduction of the Huawei Watch GT 4, a cutting-edge wearable device designed to enhance the lives of women. The event provided an exclusive opportunity to explore the watch's impressive specifications and features.

Adding a touch of creativity to the evening, an Origami artist graced the event and hosted a small Origami workshop. Attendees had the chance to channel their artistic side by creating their own Origami masterpieces.

Following the presentations and workshop, attendees were guided to the "Experience Corner," where they could get up close and personal with the Huawei Watch GT 4. This hands-on experience allowed guests to appreciate the watch's design and functionality. The corner also featured a backdrop for attendees to capture memorable photos.

"Huawei Empowering Women 2023" was not only a celebration but also an opportunity to empower and uplift women, emphasizing the importance of health and innovation in their lives.