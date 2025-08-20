Kuwait City, Kuwait – In a landmark move to accelerate Kuwait’s digital transformation the launch of 5G Advanced technology in the country, setting a new benchmark for speed, connectivity, and smart infrastructure.

Knetco, a leading provider of telecom and digital infrastructure solutions and an official Ministry of Communications (MOC) contractor, has been appointed as the main implementor of Huawei’s 5G Advanced deployment in Kuwait. This collaboration represents a significant milestone in the nation’s journey toward becoming a fully connected, intelligent society in line with Kuwait Vision 2035.

5G Advanced technology also referred to as 5.5G offers speeds up to ten times faster than existing 5G networks, ultra-low latency, and unprecedented connectivity capacity. These capabilities will enable next-generation applications across smart cities, autonomous systems, AI-powered industries, and advanced digital services in both public and private sectors.

Working to a highly compressed schedule, Knetco swiftly mobilized and sourced top-tier technical talent to meet the challenge. Drawing on its deep expertise and agile project management approach, Knetco successfully met all requirements and delivered on the ambitious timeline for all three mobile operators in Kuwait, achieving each critical milestone without compromising quality or safety.

“The arrival of 5G Advanced will transform how Kuwait communicates, operates, and innovates,” said Khaled Samy Hall, CEO, Knetco. “Our partnership with Huawei ensures that this cutting-edge technology delivers lasting benefits to every sector from government services to individual consumers.”

As the primary implementation partner, Knetco managed the entire deployment process from infrastructure readiness to seamless integration ensuring nationwide adoption of 5G Advanced capabilities. With over three decades of experience delivering mission-critical telecom projects, Knetco remains committed to upholding the highest global standards of performance, reliability, and security.

“When selecting a partner for this landmark 5G Advanced deployment, Knetco was our first choice,” said Jayson Fu, Procurement Director, Huawei Kuwait. “Their proven expertise in telecom infrastructure, deep understanding of Kuwait’s network landscape, and reputation for delivering mission-critical projects made them the ideal collaborator. Despite the challenging timeline, Knetco mobilized exceptional technical talent, executed with precision, and met every milestone for all three operators in record time. The result is a deployment that not only meets but exceeds the highest international standards setting a new benchmark for connectivity in Kuwait.”

Beyond boosting connectivity, 5G Advanced will accelerate innovation in emerging technologies such as drone systems, advanced security operations, Li-Fi communication, and smart mobility solutions laying the foundation for a more connected, sustainable Kuwait and paving the way for future 6G upgrades.

About Knetco

Knetco (Kuwait Network Electronic Technology Company W.L.L.) is a leading provider of advanced telecom systems, smart infrastructure solutions, and cutting-edge digital services in Kuwait and across the GCC. Since 1989, Knetco has been building the region’s digital backbone, delivering innovative, secure, and reliable solutions for public and private sectors.