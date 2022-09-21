Middle East: At HUAWEI CONNECT 2022, Kim Jin, Vice President of Huawei Optical Business Product Line, delivered a keynote speech entitled "F5G Evolution, Reshaping Industry Productivity" in which he laid out his vision that F5G will primarily evolve across three new industry scenarios, and released the ICT industry's first all-optical intelligent timing IoT gateway and a brand-new optical fiber vibration sensing device.

During the event, Huawei also hosted the "F5G Industry Practice, Building New-Gen Connectivity" Summit, where Huawei shared F5G best practices with customers and partners.

F5G is the fifth-generation fixed communications network, as defined by the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI). Dr. Frank J. Effenberger, ITU-T Q2/15 Rapporteur and the Vice Chair of ETSI ISG F5G, explained that F5G has been tremendously successful in enhanced fixed broadband (eFBB), full-fiber connection (FFC), and guaranteed reliable experience (GRE) scenarios based on optical fiber communication technologies and that it is now being used across a range of industries to accelerate digital transformation.

Kim Jin said that the focus of F5G evolution in the future would be on reshaping industry productivity by continuing to explore new application scenarios in industry markets. Huawei believes that F5G will evolve to three more application scenarios — Green Agile Optical Network (GAO), Real-time Resilient Link (RRL), and Optical Sensing & Visualization (OSV) — and calls for partners through the industry chain to jointly promote F5G innovation and application.

By applying its significant experience in industry markets while developing F5G, Huawei has built Green Intelligent OptiX Network solutions and discovered more than 40 innovative scenario-based applications in over 10 industries, such as transportation, energy, finance, and government and public utilities.

For Internet of Things (IoT) scenarios, Huawei launched the world's first all-optical intelligent timing IoT gateway, OptiXstar T823E-T. The gateway features high reliability, precise timing, and intelligent openness. It has been widely used in substations, vehicle-to-everything (V2X), and oil and gas.

For small and micro enterprise campuses, Huawei launched the MiniFTTO solution and a series of products.

For the ISP industry, Huawei released Fiber to the Room (FTTR) and OTN P2MP private line solutions to help ISPs improve home and enterprise service experiences and customer satisfaction.

Huawei also unveiled a new optical fiber sensing product, OptiXsense EF3000-F50, which extends the optical fiber sensing technology from oil and gas pipeline inspection to key area protection, and has high use potential in airports, railways, and large campuses.

At HUAWEI CONNECT 2022, Huawei came together with customers and partners to share their best practices.

Kittikun Potivanakul, CTO of DTGO Corporation Limited, said that DTGO chose Huawei FTTO solution to build a green, efficient, intelligent O&M system, to achieve energy conservation, intelligent security protection, and value adding smart campus, and helping Forestias community to improve the quality of life for residents and those living in surrounding communities while promoting sustainable innovation.

Thanatkit Sawatnanthiku, Director of Network Systems Division, Metropolitan Electricity Authority, said, "The power communication network based on NHPs, featuring high security, ultra-low latency, and simplified architecture, meets the requirements of electric power service development. It is compatible with existing service systems and future-oriented."

Nicholas Ma, President of Huawei APAC Enterprise Business Group, said, " Unleashing digital potential in Asia Pacific requires a green and robust digital infrastructure. Huawei will continue to accelerate digital transformation by supporting industries with an innovative and green all-optical network foundation, and to become a key contributor to the region's digital economy."

-Ends-

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 195,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei

http://www.twitter.com/Huawei

http://www.facebook.com/Huawei

http://www.youtube.com/Huawei