Cairo – Huawei, a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT), has announced its business results for the first half of 2022, demonstrating an overall performance in line with the company’s forecast.

In 2022 H1, Huawei generated CNY301.6 billion ($45 billion) in revenue, with a net profit margin of 5.0%. The Carrier BG contributed CNY142.7 billion ($21.3 billion), the Enterprise BG CNY54.7 billion ($8.1 billion), and the Device BG CNY101.3 billion ($15.1 billion).

"While our device business was heavily impacted, our ICT infrastructure business maintained steady growth," said Ken Hu, Huawei's Rotating Chairman. "Moving forward, we will harness trends in digitalization and decarbonization to keep creating value for our customers and partners, and secure quality development."

-Ends-

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 197,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our vision and mission are to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they’re at home, in the office, or on the go.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei

http://www.twitter.com/Huawei

http://www.facebook.com/Huawei

http://www.youtube.com/Huawei