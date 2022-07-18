The Middle East Region of the Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) has tremendously aided in the redevelopment of the hospitality industry through the launch of its membership program for Organisations. Leading brands such as Accor, Hilton, IHG, Jumeirah, Kempinski, Marriott, Millennium and Rotana are now a part of this valuable program.

The Organisational program provides a company and multiple corporate staff members access to a wide range of valuable benefits including complimentary seats for senior executives at peer-to-peer Executive Round tables and leadership positions such as seats on the HSMAI Middle East Regional Advisory Boards and seats on the association’s Saudi (KSA) Chapter Board.

One of the most valuable benefits is the opportunity for senior professionals of Organisational Members to engage with peers at Curate, a unique executive insights forum exclusively designed to connect and discuss priority issues and emerging trends across areas such as hotel sales, marketing, revenue optimisation, and distribution. The first ever Curate forum is set to take place on 29th November 2022 at Conrad Dubai.

The invite-only event is an exclusive benefit for Organizational members and unique in a way as it allows for cross-disciplinary discussions, that are highly beneficial to the growth of any hotel.

Associates at Organisational Member companies also have access to complimentary registrations at a wide variety of virtual educational programs produced annually by the global association.

“HSMAI Organizational membership is a fantastic platform to engage with industry peers and other organizational members through meetings and events, especially when it comes to emerging issues or trends. In addition, it provides an educational platform for our colleagues who wish to take training courses or be certified by HSMAI” said, Ulla Virkkula, Vice President Revenue Distribution |Business Intelligence IMEAT, Accor.

“The membership has not only allowed organisations and professionals to stay up to date with industry trends but has also given them a chance to connect with some of the most influential thought leaders of the region through numerous roundtables, conferences, and educational events” said Mona Faraj, Managing Director, HSMAI Middle East.

HSMAI Middle East has also announced its 5th Annual Commercial Strategy Conference will take place on the 28th & 29th of November 2022 at the Conrad Dubai. The 2-day Conference will comprise of the much-awaited ROC 2022 on day one while the second day will feature for the first time HSMAI’s branded Marketing Strategy Conference and Curate. Both days will feature Partners Insights sessions.