Dubai: HSBC SVNS, World Rugby’s revamped and rebranded global celebration of rugby sevens across eight iconic cities has been launched as a rugby event, festival and a must-attend experience set in some of the world’s most exciting locations, starting in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

With a bold ambition to supercharge rugby’s global reach and appeal, HSBC SVNS aims to deliver the ultimate in immersive experiences, a unique festival of sport, entertainment and culture set against stunning backdrops.

Launching in Dubai in December 2023, HSBC SVNS festivals will provide the annual platform for the world’s best sevens athletes to shine with 12 men’s and women’s teams sharing a global stage at the same location.

Simon Calder, Deputy CEO & Chief Operating Officer for HSBC UAE, said: “Through many years of working closely with World Rugby to showcase and support the sport around the world, HSBC has become synonymous with the World Rugby Sevens. The commitment we are making to rugby here in the UAE ensures that a global tournament with a huge international following remains an anchor point of the world sporting calendar. We have partnered with Emirates and World Rugby to make the Dubai tournament a success since 2010 and, with this new commitment that extends to 2027, we look forward to helping the sport continue to reach even greater heights.”

Under the new model, SVNS delivers gender parity with all seven rounds and the Grand Final featuring combined men’s and women’s competitions and equal participation fees, with a 70 per cent uplift in World Rugby’s investment in participation fees as a commitment to sustainable growth.

Mohamed Al Zaabi, General Secretary of the UAE Rugby Federation, said: “HSBC's unwavering support for grassroots rugby has been integral in raising the profile of the sport in the UAE, as well as being a direct contributor to making it more accessible and popular since the early launch of the Player Pathway Program back in 2011.”

“This partnership has, over the past five years, (excluding the pandemic period) seen an average of 100,000 Emirati school children, male and female, participate in the program annually. We are proud and encouraged by the success of the program in our Emirati schools over the past 12-years, and look forward to continuing to build on our fruitful relationship with HSBC.”



For further information, please contact:

Will Blair

Head of Media and External Campaigns, MENAT

HSBC Bank Middle East Limited

E: will.blair@hsbc.com



HSBC in the MENAT region

HSBC is the largest and most widely represented international banking organisation in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT), with a presence in nine countries across the region: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates. In Saudi Arabia, HSBC is a 31% shareholder of Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB), and a 51% shareholder of HSBC Saudi Arabia for investment banking in the Kingdom. Across MENAT, HSBC had assets of US$71bn as at 31 December 2022.



www.hsbc.ae



HBSC SVNS – Festival dates

• Dubai, UAE – 2-3 December 2023

• Cape Town, South Africa – 9-10 December 2023

• Perth, Australia – 26-28 January 2024

• Vancouver, Canada – 23-25 February 2024

• Los Angeles, USA – 2-3 March 2024

• Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR China – 5-7 April 2024

• Singapore, Singapore – 3-5 May 2024

• Madrid, Spain – 31 May-2 June 2024

All dates and venues correct at time of publication and are subject to change.



For the latest information on tickets, fans should visit the new SVNS.com to find out more.



UAE Player Pathway Programme – UAE RF

SVNS uncovered – how it will work

Iconic festivals: SVNS will dial up its culture and entertainment offering at each destination, with food and drinks to match the local flavours, a range of competitive and social sports to get involved in, everything about SVNS will give you that feel-good factor, from sunrise to sunset.

Equal share of the spotlight: Fully combined and equal men’s and women’s festivals with number of men’s teams reduced from 16 to 12, aligning with the Olympic competition model.

Jeopardy right to the end: Annual ‘Grand Final’ will crown SVNS champions and offer pathway opportunity for four men’s and women’s teams to achieve promotion from the World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series

Promotion and relegation reimagined: The teams ranked ninth to 12th will join the top four teams from the World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series in a high stakes relegation play-off competition which will see the top four teams secure their places in the next edition of SVNS.

Opportunity for all: The four unsuccessful teams will go into regional competitions to qualify for the next Challenger Series, which comprises of 12 men’s and 12 women’s teams competing in the second level of international rugby sevens.

Be there: HSBC SVNS 2024 gets underway in Dubai, UAE on 1-2 December, 2023 and serves as a crucial build-up to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. For more information on SVNS destinations and tickets, visit SVNS.com

More information regarding the Challenger Series, including dates, locations and competing teams will be announced at a later stage.