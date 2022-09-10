Qatar: HSBC Qatar has been named the Best Sub-Custodian, Best Domestic Custodian and Best Fund Administrator for Retail Funds for the second consecutive year at The Asset Triple A Sustainable Investing Awards 2022. The bank won a total of 35 awards across different markets and territories.

“Receiving this award for the second year in a row underlines our leading position offering products and services to our clients in Qatar,” said Abdul Hakeem Mostafawi, CEO of HSBC Qatar. “Our Securities Services lead the market, having two decades’ worth of expertise, playing an important role in helping investors manage their portfolios as well as bringing sophisticated products and instruments to the market.”

The Asset Triple A Sustainable Investing Awards for Institutional Investors, ETFs, and Asset Servicing Providers has over two decades of industry coverage and is recognized as the most extensive excellence recognition awards in the business, bringing together asset owners and managers with their service providers. The awards have been refreshed to reflect the industry's recent transformation, including the opening of the China market and the continued growth in institutional savings.[1]

Shreen Abeysekera, Director, Head of Securities Services at HSBC Qatar said: “Local and international investors are increasingly aware of and adopting sound ESG principles for the transformation of their industry. We are committed to helping our customers accelerate their transition to a more sustainable future and are pleased to receive this recognition.”

HSBC was the first bank to establish custody services in Qatar in 1998. Since then, the local market has seen dynamic growth and reached a number of milestones including attaining Emerging Market status from MSCI in 2013, and joining the Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative of the United Nations in 2016, and the latter led to the Qatar Stock Exchange launching its Sustainability and ESG platforms in 2018. HSBC has been working closely with the Qatar Stock Exchange and listed companies sharing international best practices and acting as their advisor bank for ESG related initiatives.

-Ends-

Media enquiries to:

Greta Madgwick

greta.madgwick@hsbc.com

HSBC in the MENAT region

HSBC is the largest and most widely represented international banking organisation in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT), with a presence in nine countries across the region: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. In Saudi Arabia, HSBC is a 31% shareholder of Saudi British Bank (SABB), and a 51% shareholder of HSBC Saudi Arabia for investment banking in the Kingdom. Across MENAT, HSBC had assets of US$68.9bn as at 31 December 2020.