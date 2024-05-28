Kuwait City: HSBC has been named the Best Investment Bank in Kuwait for the fifth year in succession at the Euromoney Middle East Awards for Excellence, 2024.

HSBC Middle East received three additional awards for the Middle East's Best Investment Bank, Middle East's Best Bank for Sustainable Finance and Middle East's Best Bank for Financing. Other country awards included Egypt's Best Bank for Diversity & Inclusion, Qatar's Best Bank for Corporates, Saudi Arabia's Best Investment Bank and UAE's Best International Bank.

Samer Alabed, CEO of HSBC Kuwait, said: “We continue to deliver on our purpose which is opening up a world of opportunity for our customers in Kuwait and around the Middle East, a region which is integral to global financing flows. These awards are reflective of our regional scale and heritage which, combined with our global network and international expertise, gives us the ability to connect clients across the world to opportunities in the Middle East.”

HSBC Kuwait continues to support important initiatives on the country’s growth agenda, providing a full suite of investment banking services to support clients across the economic spectrum, including government related entities, local corporates and financial institutions. As a strategic priority, HSBC focuses on its strengths to deliver outstanding results for clients, such as leveraging its unique global network and expertise to support access to capital markets.

Taken together, this series of significant awards demonstrate the breadth of HSBC’s network, the depth of its expertise, and its access to deep pools of finance.

