Dubai, United Arab Emirates: HSBC and INJAZ UAE are expanding a new financial education experience that teaches young people how to save, budget, and make smart decisions with their money. The JA Building a Financially Capable GenerationTM initiative pairs educators from JA and volunteers from HSBC with groups of students in classrooms, community centers, and online. Educators and volunteers work together to teach, coach, and mentor young people to increase their knowledge, skills, and experience with money, promote their self-confidence, and build relationships that support financial health and resiliency. Financial education experiences like this are rare for most young people, according to Muhammad a Student from Merryland International School who participated in BaFCG last year said, “The program was very informational and captivating”. This year, a grant from HSBC will enable INJAZ UAE and the JA Worldwide network to engage more students in the learning experience and to launch the program in four more countries: Oman, Turkey, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Razan Bashiti, CEO, INJAZ UAE commented on the program: “Our partnership with HSBC to deliver Building a Financially Capable Generation program is an extremely impactful learning journey that we recently started offering to our Youth. The program is designed to promote a culture of financial inclusion and awareness for young people. The knowledge that students gain after going through the program, equips them to make smart financial decisions and ensures a positive shift in mindset towards creating a more responsible youth fully capable to own its economic success”.

The JA Building a Financially Capable GenerationTM program is designed for youth ages 12-16. It includes a three-part approach; An educational foundational session, delivered by teachers and volunteers, secondly a mobile app, FinQuest, designed for youth and lastly a team-based project and competition, the Global FinCap Challenge.

An independent evaluation of the program pilot found evidence that the learning experience is working. Researchers found a key benefit of the program is introducing young people to financial capability content and concepts they don't get anywhere else. Data from pre- and post-program surveys, quizzes from the FinQuest app, and volunteer surveys and interviews showed that the program increased the knowledge scores related to financial capabilities, attitude scores related to savings and insurance, Behavioral intent related to budgeting and accessing financial services, and Self-efficacy scores related to setting financial goals and managing money.

A participating student from UAE said “It was quite interactive making it a lot more engaging and worthwhile, the host shared a few of her personal experiences which gave us an insight into situations we might encounter in the future. It emphasized on ideas we may have vaguely been familiar with, telling us not to ignore them. It was worth attending.”

About INJAZ UAE

INJAZ UAE is a non-profit organization and a member of Junior Achievement Worldwide working with 10,000 students in the UAE annually. JA Worldwide is one of the world’s largest non-profit business education organizations. It serves as a nexus between the business community, educators and volunteers working together to empower young people to own their economic success. We are dedicated to giving youth the knowledge and skills they need to plan their professional future and make smart academic and economic choices.

HSBC in the MENAT region

HSBC is the largest and most widely represented international banking organisation in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT), with a presence in nine countries across the region: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. In Saudi Arabia, HSBC is a 31% shareholder of Saudi British Bank (SABB), and a 51% shareholder of HSBC Saudi Arabia for investment banking in the Kingdom. Across MENAT, HSBC had assets of US$71bn as at 31 December 2021.

