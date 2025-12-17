Dubai, UAE: HRE Development has announced a landmark partnership with Mitsubishi Corporation – a global leader in engineering and technology to create sustainable, future ready communities that seamlessly blend Japanese innovation with nature inspired design.

The agreement was signed at Mitsubishi Corporation’s headquarters in Tokyo in the presence of senior representatives from both organisations.

The collaboration will be brought to life through Sakura Garden, an upcoming development that embodies luxury, sustainability, and thoughtful design. As part of the partnership, Mitsubishi Corporation will provide advanced elevator systems engineered to meet the highest international safety standards, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver long-term reliability. These systems are designed to elevate the overall living experience for residents while supporting a modern, sustainable lifestyle.

In addition, the agreement includes landscaping inspired by traditional Japanese garden aesthetics, creating spaces that reflect balance, harmony, and a deep connection with nature. This approach reinforces the project’s identity as a sanctuary of luxury and sustainability, improving quality of life for its residents.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone in our journey to deliver world-class, sustainable developments,” said Wissam Breidy, CEO of HRE Development. “By combining Mitsubishi Corporation’s engineering excellence with our vision for purposeful design, Sakura Garden will set a new benchmark for modern living in the region.”

HRE Development has grown from a construction firm into a leading UAE real estate developer over 22 years, delivering more than 200 projects and homes for over 12,000 families. Committed to sustainability and social impact – including a AED 30 million contribution to Dubai Cares – the company continues to set new standards in innovative, purpose-driven living.

Notes to editors

About HRE Development

HRE Development L.L.C., founded in 2021 and backed by a leading construction group, has quickly established a reputation for delivering high-quality residential and commercial projects in Dubai. To date, the group has contributed to more than 200 projects, positively impacting over 12,000 families. Built on principles of trust, integrity, and innovation, HRE blends aesthetics with functionality in its designs, while prioritizing sustainability and community well-being.

Website: www.hredevelopment.com