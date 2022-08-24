Dubai, UAE: Likee, one of the most popular short-video platforms in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, has not only transformed the way people consume content but also how they acquire knowledge and become familiar with a variety of fields such as health, cooking, art and more. Likee creators take pride in teaching their followers new ways of doing day to day tasks and often encourage others to showcase their talent and contribute their own unique way. With hundreds of thousands of creators from across the region, there is never a shortage of creative energy to teach, entertain, and inspire people on Likee.

“Users and communities on Likee are attracted to videos that can communicate interesting facts in a quick and memorable manner,” said Gibson Yuen, Head of Likee Global Operations. “The ability to learn about a wide variety of topics effortlessly motivates Likee users to not only participate but conceptualize how they too can add value to users within the Likee community. Recently, self-expression using art and self-care are topics have gained popularity, so in a short scrolling sessions, Likers can find themselves much more informed about those specific niches. The ease of watching visually captivating and informative videos has empowered our community to both share their interests and enhance the wealth of knowledge amongst users locally, regionally and internationally.”

Likee creators have been enriching their audience’s lives with useful insights and hacks on numerous hashtags such as #arthacks, #healthyliving, #foodfashion and more. The tools available help creators make videos that are easy to understand and follow along.

Here is some of the engaging content that one can find:

Making Art from Everyday Items:

Likee Creator EmmaGracie86 shows her followers how she makes use of an often-discarded napkin roll to make a beautiful artistic pattern in black ink. For artists, it is always important to innovate and practice abstract thinking to produce fresh art. Ideas like these inspire young artists to look at every object with a creative eye and make the best use of it.

Proper Hygienic Practices for Produce:

Natasha Najjar, on her page CountColors, teaches her audience how to live a healthy lifestyle and take care of oneself. Her videos are not limited to healthy recipes as she makes content on every aspect of self-care including hair care, skin care, hygiene and more.

In one video, she explains the proper way to clean vegetables by placing them in cold water and vinegar for fifteen minutes and leaving them to dry for an hour. A simple food hack that is essential for any young person starting to cook their own food.

Preparing a Kinder Bueno Spread:

Chef Koudy makes comedic videos about food while featuring mouth-watering recipes that keep his audience hooked. Koudy frequently makes funny videos about relatable situations like the luxury experience of eating at one’s grandmothers house.

Occasionally he also makes tutorials on how to produce some of his delicious creations at home. He recently shared a video that illustrates the process of making a Kinder Bueno spread. Koudy’s presentation style is clear and as concise as possible to make it easy for the audience to quickly understand how it is done.

The passionate community of short video creators on Likee have changed the way we learn using their creativity. Simple lessons can now be presented and easily learned in the span of one or two minutes thanks to the power of short form video. The innovative tools present on platforms like Likee in the hands of the active community of creators is now providing the world with content on limitless subjects of interest to people around the world.

-Ends-