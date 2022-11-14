Dubai, UAE: Houbara, an integrated creative and content-driven communications agency, today released its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report for 2021. The report highlights Houbara’s initiatives and best practices in empowering workforce, maintaining integrity, managing footprint, and contributing to communities –each essential part of its ethos.

Loretta Ahmed, Founder and CEO of Houbara Communications said, “As a communications agency advising our clients on the importance of their ESG commitments, we knew we had to focus on ours too. The perfect place for us as an organization to start was to reflect on our impact as it stands.”

“We are proud to share our inaugural report that marks a milestone in our efforts to be transparent about the ways we integrate ESG principles into what we do and how we operate. We know this journey requires action and accountability, and our first ESG report is an important step in that direction.”

The report includes a comprehensive overview of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions as characterized by the GHG Protocol conducted by Houbara’s strategic partner, elementsix, a Dubai-based carbon management and climate change solutions consultancy. It demonstrates the emissions resulting in Houbara's business operations for the year 2021 and will serve as a baseline upon which to measure further impact, with the aim of continual improvement.

In addition, this year's report gives an overview of the company's culture, workforce development efforts, how it gives back to the community and authenticity and transparency in its governance practices. Additionally, the agency continues to focus on advancing diversity and inclusion in every aspect of its operations.

To learn more about Houbara’s ESG efforts and to view the full 2021 report, please visit:

https://bit.ly/Houbara_2021_ESG_Report_PDF