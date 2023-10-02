Hotel Indigo’s The World’s Neighbourhood Hotel celebrates the people, places and experiences that make the neighbourhood one-of-a-kind

New Hotel Indigo survey of KSA travellers explores the powerful impact of immersive travel experiences and the role of local accommodation

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Hotel Indigo, part of IHG’s Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio, is unearthing the hidden gems that only can be found in a neighbourhood and inspiring the next generation of travelers to go out and explore. The brand's newest international marketing campaign, The World’s Neighbourhood Hotel, is rooted in the brand’s long-held belief that when you see the world through the neighborhood, the neighbourhood changes your world.

In a global survey* of 25-44-year-old travellers across six countries from Hotel Indigo, the brand reveals 73% of these travellers feel it is important for the hotel they stay in while traveling to be connected to the local neighbourhood as it may inspire more adventurous activities, the desire to try new things, and meet new people. It also unveils the impact immersive travel has on our perspective of the world, with almost 2 in 3 (62%) Saudi-based travelers having questioned their life’s trajectory after coming home from a trip and 85% making major life changes due to their experiences on a trip. Hotel Indigo’s The World’s Neighbourhood Hotel is a testament to that – because when you stay at a Hotel Indigo, you don’t just visit a place – you fully immerse yourself in it – and then you take a little bit of it home with you.

Officially rolling out this month in a phased approach globally, Hotel Indigo’s The World’s Neighbourhood Hotel is designed to celebrate how guests can discover, or rediscover, some of the most inspiring and culturally rich neighborhoods in and outside the hotel.

Additional insights from Saudi-respondents show that an impressive 91% of travelers openly admit to being more adventurous on vacation, highlighting the ways in which travel influences our sense self-assurance and thrill-seeking tendencies. Of the 91%, 55% admit to trying new culinary cuisines, 51% choose to take part in more adventurous outings and activities, and 26% have made bold decisions like getting a tattoo, piercing, or haircut, underscoring the transformative nature of travel and its ability to foster uniquely memorable experiences.

Commenting on the survey, Haitham Mattar, Managing Director IHG Hotels & Resorts India, Middle East and Africa said: “The recent survey results are a reminder of the powerful potential of neighbourhood hotels, and the ways in which they root travellers in communities and guide their local experiences when abroad. Hotel Indigo and its surrounding neighborhoods are intricately interwoven, creating a unique dynamic that supports exploration of local cuisines, cultures, and creations. The preferences and habits revealed in the survey reflect wide-scale patterns seen in next-gen travellers and serve to reinforce the hospitality industry’s approach to anticipating and meeting evolving traveller needs.”

The survey aims to gain insight into the value that respondents place on travel experiences and the local communities that they engage with when abroad. Hotel Indigo is a brand renowned for wholeheartedly embracing a neighbourhood’s personality, allowing it to guide every aspect of the guest experience and provide a gateway to discover the world’s most vibrant communities.

Just as no two neighbourhoods are alike, no two Hotel Indigo properties are alike. From a unique selection of vinyl Shibuya-Kei records in each guestroom at Hotel Indigo Tokyo Shibuya to infused elements reminiscent of Old Hollywood at Hotel Indigo Los Angeles Downtown, or Hotel Indigo Brussels – City only using locally sourced ingredients in its restaurant, each individual property is inspired by local neighbourhood cues to ignite curiosity to explore something new. Similarly, Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown features only local artwork, and the property reflects the contrasts of the city, with interiors inspired by vibrant Arabian culture paired with lavish amenities and funky furniture. Located just five minutes from the iconic Dubai Mall, Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown brings together the best of exclusive attractions and local experiences for a truly authentic neighbourhood stay.

Over 1,000 25-44-year-old travellers from the Kingdom participated in the international questionnaire, revealing significant trends in what travellers from the region value when visiting new destinations. Of particular interest was the influence of local cultures and experiences, with over 81% of respondents these travellers saying staying at a hotel connected to the local neighbourhood was important to them, and 59% recalling changing their travel plans based on a recommendation from a local. Interestingly, a staggering 41% of travellers have even fallen in love with a local they initially met on a trip, showcasing just how important it can be to engage with the native surrounds when travelling.

Hotel Indigo is a brand that exists to illuminate the world within the neighbourhood in a distinct and authentic way. Today, there are 145 Hotel Indigo properties open, with another 128 in the pipeline** and the brand is committed to doubling its portfolio globally over the next three to five years. In the Middle East, the Hotel Indigo portfolio comprises Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown in UAE, with 13 hotels in the pipeline – including Hotel Indigo Jabal Akhdar Resort, opening in 2024 in Oman.

For more information on Hotel Indigo, visit https://www.ihg.com/hotelindigo/hotels/us/en/reservation. Or download the IHG One Rewards mobile app, where you can now virtually explore select Hotel Indigo properties and the neighbourhoods they are in with a 360° tour.

*Survey methodology:

All the figures, except where otherwise noted, are from YouGov, an International Internet-based market research and data analytics firm.

Survey was conducted online between July 25 and August 3, 2023, across 6,015 respondents aged 25-44 who had taken a trip in the past year and/or were planning to do so in the next 12 months; respondents in the US (N=1,000), UK (N=1,008), Australia (N=1,005), Japan (N=1,008), UAE (1,002), and Saudi Arabia (1,000). Results have been weighted to be representative of all 25-44 year old travelers from these nations.

**Numbers as of Q2 2023.

