Dubai: Hôpital de La Tour, a Geneva-based pioneer in multidisciplinary healthcare services, is encouraging women to perform regular self-examinations and get screened appropriately according to their age and risk factors during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

A pioneering hospital in patient care, Hôpital de La Tour provides multidisciplinary breast cancer care through its extensive, innovative facilities and on-site doctors with the appropriate skills and experience. The hospital infrastructure is designed to handle complicated patient cases and ensure individualized, multidisciplinary care.

La Tour primarily employs mammography and biopsies to identify breast cancer and make treatment decisions based on the results while considering the patient's opinion and medical status.

As part of its commitment to providing the best possible care to breast cancer patients, the hospital utilizes a multidisciplinary Tumor Board, composed of experts in various fields, for discussions regarding treatment options, validation of treatment protocols, and monitoring of patients. The board consists of breast cancer surgeons, radiologists specializing in analyzing mammograms, radiation oncologists, oncogenetic specialists, pathologists, plastic surgeons, and a dedicated breast centre nurse.

Furthermore, the Hôpital de La Tour collaborates with breast centres at the University of Geneva Hospitals (HUG), including clinical studies to offer patients the highest quality standards.

Dr. Angela Pugliesi, Chief of the Oncology Department at Hôpital de La Tour, said: "Regular screening for breast cancer is crucial since detecting the disease in its early stages requires less aggressive treatment and has an excellent prognosis with a high survival rate. Many women wait until they experience symptoms before consulting with their doctor. In addition, to educate and raise awareness about the disease, women should also learn about their family's medical history and susceptibility.

"There are several factors to consider when selecting a treatment strategy, including the patient's age, the tumour's size, the invasion of the lymph nodes around the breast and the presence of metastases. The genetics of the tumour itself is also determinant to determine the best approach.

Depending on the patient's health, the hospital offers a combination of treatment options, including tumorectomy, mastectomy, radiotherapy, prescription drugs and chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and hormone therapy. The hospital evaluates patients' conditions before and after treatment to assess the results, take extra measures, and arrange follow-up treatment as necessary. As part of the breast cancer treatment at Hôpital de La Tour, reconstructive surgery is performed concurrently with or following the initial surgery.

Dr. Angela Pugliesi added: "We believe access to advanced treatment offers a better chance of beating the disease and recovering healthily. By offering such modern medical care at Hôpital de La Tour, we can provide the highest possible level of quality of life for those who entrust their health or the health of a loved one to us."

The multidisciplinary cancer program at Hôpital de La Tour continues to raise awareness about breast health and cancer prevention and the significance of frequent screenings.

-Ends-

About Hôpital de La Tour:

Founded in 1976, Hôpital de La Tour is the leading private and independent healthcare facility based in Geneva, Switzerland offering high-level acute care to local and international patients. Committed to delivering the best possible quality of life to its patients, La Tour places continuous improvement and medical excellence at the heart of its priorities. The hospital’s ambitions are backed by highly skilled doctors and nursing staff, as well as state-of-the-art infrastructure. It is the only private institution in French-speaking Switzerland to offer 24/7 emergency care, internal medicine, intensive and continuous care, as well as pulmonary services for acute care. It is also equipped with an intermediate neonatal care unit and a sports medicine facility benefiting from a Swiss Olympic Medical Center accreditation.

More information: https://www.la-tour.ch/en/

For more information, please contact:

Bashar Antoun | PR Director | Neo Social & PR

latour@neosocialandpr.com | www.neosocialandpr.com

In order to promote cooperation and bring together the most expertise possible in the interest of patients, these boards take place in the form of videoconferences with specialists from the breast centers at the Geneva University Hospitals (HUG) and the West Lemanic Hospital Group (GHOL). The level of safety and quality requirements are therefore equivalent to those found in a university hospital.

The Hôpital de la Tour specialists who sit on the Breast Tumor Boards are:

In order to promote cooperation and bring together the most expertise possible in the interest of patients, these boards take place in the form of videoconferences with specialists from the breast centers at the Geneva University Hospitals (HUG) and the West Lemanic Hospital Group (GHOL). The level of safety and quality requirements are therefore equivalent to those found in a university hospital.

The Hôpital de la Tour specialists who sit on the Breast Tumor Boards are:

In order to promote cooperation and bring together the most expertise possible in the interest of patients, these boards take place in the form of videoconferences with specialists from the breast centers at the Geneva University Hospitals (HUG) and the West Lemanic Hospital Group (GHOL). The level of safety and quality requirements are therefore equivalent to those found in a university hospital.