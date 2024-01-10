Dubai, UAE – The global technology brand HONOR announces its participation in the prestigious 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world's premier gathering for content creators. Set against the backdrop of the captivating theme "Get Connected," the summit serves as a dynamic platform for global influencers, self-starters, and creative industry players to converge and exchange insights.

Scheduled for January 10-11, 2024, at the iconic Emirates Towers and Museum of the Future, the summit, organized by the New Media Academy, aims to amplify the impact of digital content and new media. It serves as a catalyst for positive social influence, boosting the creative economy, and driving ambitious development agendas on both regional and global scales.

“We are pleased to be part of the world's biggest gathering for content creation and creators as we share the same creative spirit and enthusiasm as a brand.” Mr. Mafeijian (Mr. House), The General Manager of HONOR GCC. “With cutting-edge technologies and remarkable photography capabilities on HONOR smartphones, we empower influencers and content creators and offer them tools and innovations that can elevate the quality of their content.”

HONOR's involvement marks a significant milestone for the brand as it aligns with the summit's vision to empower content creators and reach over one billion individuals worldwide through purposeful and resonant messages.

At the 1 Billion Followers Summit, HONOR will take center stage with a signature booth situated in the bustling boulevard of Emirates Towers. The booth promises a unique and interactive experience, offering attendees an immersive glimpse into HONOR's cutting-edge technology and creative innovations as well as a sneak-peak into its upcoming foldable phone the Magic V2, which has already won several prestigious awards for its design and functionality after its initial release in China during the latter half of 2023.

As the 1 Billion Followers Summit gears up for its second edition, the anticipation is palpable. The success of the debut edition, featuring 75+ speakers, 6,500+ attendees, and 40+ sessions and workshops, sets the stage for an even more impactful round in 2024. With expectations soaring, the upcoming edition is poised to host over 100 speakers in 50+ expert-led sessions and workshops, welcoming 7,000+ attendees, including 3,000 content creators, influencers, and creatives from across the globe.

