Ma’ameer, Kingdom of Bahrain – On the occasion of the advent of the Holy Month of Ramadan, Hongqi Bahrain – Zayani Motors, the exclusive distributor of Hongqi luxury cars in the Kingdom of Bahrain, announced a set of exclusive benefits for its customers throughout Ramadan.

With every purchase, Hongqi clients will receive complimentary window tinting from Huper Optik; the highest quality nano-ceramic solar control films, complimentary insurance and complimentary registration.

Additionally, Hongqi Bahrain is offering its clients seven years unlimited warranty, seven regular maintenance warranty and seven years roadside assistance, with every new purchase, ensuring that clients receive the exclusivity they deserve.

The Ramadan offer is valid on the four Hongqi models that are available in the Kingdom of Bahrain, including the two sedans; H9 and H5, in addition to two SUVs; HS5 and HS7, which are all characterised by its elegant look and design, innovative technology, superb performance and exceptional experience.

Born in 1958, Hongqi is a Chinese luxury car marque owned by the automaker FAW Car Company, and is a subsidiary of FAW Group. The premium brand raises the bar high in the global market of luxury cars, as it represents the pride of the Chinese deluxe automotive industry, and it is known to be the choice of state leaders and prominent foreign guests.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity and get in touch with Hongqi Bahrain – Zayani Motors today. Call 17703703 or visit www.zmotors.com for more information. Follow @hongqi.bh on Instagram and Facebook, or @Hongqi_Bh on Twitter, for the latest news and updates. Visit Hongqi Bahrain showroom in Ma’ameer during the Holy Month of Ramadan from Saturday to Thursday from 9 am to 2 pm, and from 8:15 pm to 11:15 pm. Terms and Conditions apply.

