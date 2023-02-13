Dubai – In response to the reopening of the Hong Kong-mainland border, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) initiated a week-long business mission (3rd to 10th February 2023) to the Middle East, led by Mr John Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

Mr Lee was accompanied by principal officials Mr Horace Cheung, Deputy Secretary of Justice; Mr Christopher Hui, Secretary for Financial Services and Treasury; and Mr Algernon Yau, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development.

A total of 13 Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) were signed during the mission signalling the new collaboration opportunities being built between Hong Kong and Middle East companies, focusing on business, finance, innovation and technology, sustainability and transport.

Over 30 business leaders from finance, logistics, technology and professional services joined the mission to Riyadh, Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

By showcasing Hong Kong’s strengths through business and official exchanges and proactive publicity, the mission deepened economic and trade relations, reaffirming Hong Kong’s role as the global gateway to Mainland China and as a leading business and investment hub in Asia. The mission also enhanced cultural exchange between Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), helping attract investment and talent to Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong delegation met with senior representatives of government, local Chambers of Commerce, including the Saudi Chinese Business Council, Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Invest in Sharjah and Dubai Chambers, the last of which also announced the establishment of a Hong Kong office yesterday.

HKTDC Chairman Dr Peter K N Lam said, “The Middle East has an important role to play in driving the global economy and has important strategic significance in supporting the development of the Belt and Road initiative. As Hong Kong reopens to the world, we have lost no time in organising this Hong Kong business delegation to the Middle East, led by the Chief Executive and three principal officials. In addition to presenting Hong Kong’s latest incentives and policies to attract investment and talent, we also introduced new opportunities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) and encouraged UAE and Saudi companies to take advantage of Hong Kong’s investment and business platforms.”

Dr Lam added, “It was very clear from our meetings that Saudi Arabia and the UAE welcome deeper and broader ties with Hong Kong to support their strategic development. I am delighted that many MoUs have been signed across many sectors. These will lay a solid foundation for future long-term cooperation. With our 50 offices around the world, the HKTDC will continue to help businesses open doors and to promote Hong Kong as a global business hub.”

In addition to more than 30 international trade fairs and conferences in Hong Kong, the HKTDC organises over 200 outreach and business promotion activities around the world.

The MoUs signed during this mission include:

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) and Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Company

SenseTime and King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) (Letter of Intent)

Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce (HKGCC) and Riyadh Chamber

Templewater Ltd, Bravo Transport Services Ltd and Wisdom Motors (Hong Kong) Ltd and Nesma Holding Ltd

SenseTime and Sela Company (Letter of Intent)

Hutchison and King Salman Energy Park (SPARK)

HKTDC and Dubai Chamber

Ho & Partners Architects, Negawatt, Masdar City, and The Catalyst

HKSTP and Sharjah Research Technology & Innovation Park

Hong Kong Cyberport and Dubai Future Foundation

HKTDC and Invest in Sharjah

HKTDC and Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce & Industry

Federation of Hong Kong Industries (FHKI) and Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce & Industry

-Ends-

Media enquiries

Habib Bacha

Email: habib.bacha@credocomms.com

Please contact the HKTDC’s Communications and Public Affairs Department:

Sunny Ng

Email: sunny.sl.ng@hktdc.org

Sam Ho

Email: sam.sy.ho@hktdc.org

HKTDC Media Room: http://mediaroom.hktdc.com

About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn

