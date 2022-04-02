Dubai, UAE: With Expo 2020 Dubai coming to an end, one homegrown Emirati hospitality brand has set itself apart by elevating the culinary experiences at the ‘World’s Greatest Show’.

Erth Catering and Hospitality has successfully managed the UAE Pavilion food and beverage offerings, including a unique Emirati pop-up restaurant "Erth" celebrating flavours inspired by the Emirati heritage.

At the Pakistan Pavilion Erth Catering operated two distinct outlet concepts Dhaaba and Dawat, both serving traditional Pakistani cuisine. Furthermore, Erth Catering has proudly managed events held at the Fazaa Pavilion, Women’s Pavilion and other special occasions such as a Diwali celebration, National Day ceremonies and Kosher functions.

Comprising a team of 450 dedicated colleagues, Erth has built a strong presence at Expo 2020 Dubai by catering to all workforce break areas serving over 15,000 meals per day ranging from front line workers, emergency services including Ambulance, Police and Security Personnel, Facility Management, Pavilion Hosts and Hostesses and Entertainers. Daily, 15 tons of food comprising of a full hot buffet across three meal periods, packaged meals and grab & go have been safely delivered from our Centralised Production Kitchen in Abu Dhabi.

With an A+ rating from Dubai Municipality Food Safety, Erth Catering practices the highest standards of hygiene across all its locations and has been part of Expo 2020 Dubai’s Food Rescue Program that helped repurpose food surplus to local charities.

Shaikha Al Kaabi, CEO, Erth Abu Dhabi commented on the company’s pivotal participation at Expo 2020 Dubai: “On behalf of my team we are immensely proud of the progress we have made since the launch of our Central Production Unit in 2021. We have turned an exciting chapter in Erth’s story through providing catering services on the world stage at Expo 2020 Dubai. The rich cultural heritage of the UAE continues to serve as our beacon, and we remain committed to providing our clients with exceptional catering services and the highest levels of bespoke Emirati hospitality.”

Building on a 25 years legacy in culinary excellence, Erth Catering will continue its commitment to provide memorable dining experiences at world class events in the United Arab Emirates.

For more information visit: erth.ae.

About Erth

Erth, previously Armed Forces Officers Club & Hotel, is a unique landmark destination for warm Emirati hospitality, cuisine and recreation located in the heart of Abu Dhabi, near the iconic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. Meaning 'legacy' in Arabic, Erth builds on an age-old mission of being a beacon of Emirati hospitality and offering the highest quality of independent, personalised, and genuine service. Its redesigned accommodation features family-friendly spaces across 237 rooms, 42 suites and 13 villas. Erth also encompasses comprehensive dining and leisure facilities. These include six restaurants, a Blue-Flag certified private beach, resort pool, the inviting Al Fayy Garden and an indoor and outdoor recreational hub under its Etizan Fitness brand housing a mixed gym. Dedicated event and meeting spaces, including a new ballroom and the Central Production Unit, further complement its catering and event services. For more information visit erth.ae.