Dubai – Hitachi Energy, a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all, spotlights its cutting-edge sustainable energy solutions at the 25th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show, from Nov. 15-17 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. With a focus on digitalization, sustainability, and the upcoming COP28 in the UAE, Hitachi Energy’s participation is aligned with the event's theme, "At the forefront of sustainability."

At WETEX 2023, Hitachi Energy features various solutions that enable the transition to more renewables, digitalized and sustainable alternatives, thus supporting the UAE's journey toward global net-zero goals. This effort aligns with the UAE's 2050 net-zero Initiative and sustainable development objectives.

The WETEX and Dubai Solar Show, organized by the Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA), are a part of Dubai's vision to build a sustainable future for the Emirate. The event is held annually under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.

“We are pleased to be part of the WETEX 2023, where we will share our expertise and innovations that are advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We are advancing the world’s energy system to be more sustainable, flexible and secure. WETEX 2023 serves as a crucial precursor to COP28, aligning with Hitachi Energy's Purpose,” said Dr. Mostafa AlGuezeri, Managing Director of Hitachi Energy for the UAE, Gulf, Near East, and Pakistan.

With a commitment to the UAE’s vision, WETEX 2023 brings together industry leaders, experts, and innovators. As the pioneering technology leader, Hitachi Energy collaborates with customers and partners to enable a sustainable future - for today's generations and those to come.

Hitachi Energy will be the strategic sponsors and will be available at Arena 2 SSP#4

About Hitachi Energy Ltd.

Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. We integrate more than 150 GW of HVDC links into the power system, helping our customers enable more wind and solar. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ more than 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of over $10 billion USD.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society with data and technology. We will solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products, under the business structure of Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries and Automotive Systems. Driven by green, digital, and innovation, we aim for growth through collaboration with our customers. The company’s consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2021 (ended March 31, 2022) totalled 10,264.6 billion yen ($84,136 million USD), with 853 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 370,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.

